Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has urged the Church to support the proposed constitutional amendments being facilitated by the Government.

The three Church Mother Bodies last week asked the Government to stop the constitutional amendment process until the 2026 general elections were held.

Mr. Matambo said the constitutional amendment is being done in good faith as it involves increasing constituencies, youth and women representation in leadership.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema had no hidden agenda on the Constitutional amendment.

Mr. Matambo said this at the Zambia Baptist Association – University Project Fundraising launch in Ndola.

“Constitutional amendments will facilitate delimitation of vast Constituencies such Lufwanyama and Mpongwe so as to take service closer to the people,” he said.

“I want to emphasize that President Hakainde Hichilema has no hidden agenda when it comes to the amendment of the constitution. The issues which we want to tackle in the amendment of the constitution are those which we find to be challenging every other day. For example the size of Lufwanyama is three times bigger than all the Copperbelt towns put together. Support is needed, you will see when the white paper comes that there is nothing sinister in the proposed amendments. We have a God fearing President who doesn’t hide issues,” Mr. Matambo said.

Chief Machiya of the Lamba people of Mpongwe urged citizens to live by the principles of Christianity as Zambia is a Christian nation.

The Zambia Baptist Association called for support toward the $20 Million Church university project earmarked for Baluba, Luanshya.

Meanwhile, Mr. Matambo and Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe pledged K100,000 together towards the project.

Radio Icengelo News reports from Ndola that Copperbelt UPND officials and the business community made assorted pledges towards the project.