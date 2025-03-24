Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu says the government is making positive strides to address cybercrimes and abuse of cyberspace, by working towards strengthening the legal framework governing cyberspace.

Mr Mwiimbu says that his Ministry has since taken the cybercrimes and cyber security bills before parliament to seek support to enact the laws that will curb the abuse of the cyber environment.

Mr Mwiimbu said this in parliament when he made a contribution to President Hakainde Hichilema’s address on the progress made in the application of the national values and principles to the fourth session of the thirteenth national assembly, on February 28th, 2025.

He noted that over the years, the country has witnessed an alarming rise in the abuse of cyberspace which has led, in many instances, to the tarnishing of personalities and loss of property.

The Minister stated that if this is not curtailed, it has the potential to disrupt economic development.

Mr Mwiimbu however expressed concern on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) which has continued to be on the rise despite efforts aimed at reducing it.

“The 42,178 reported in 2024 despite being a reduction from the 42,965 reported in 2023 is way too high. We have since strengthened collaboration and coordination with stakeholders including traditional leadership and civil society organisations,” Mr Mwiimbu said.

He added that drug and substance abuse remained another source of concern with the Drug Enforcement Commission receiving 5, 148 reports in 2024.

The Minister said that 4,269 were investigated and concluded, while the commission busted 85 cartels involved in local and international drug trafficking.

He however noted that to ensure the fight against GBV yields more positive results, the ministry has strengthened collaboration and coordination with stakeholders including traditional leaders and Civil Society Organisations.

The Minister added the incorporation of GBV in the Zambia police service curriculum to ensure that all police officers acquire skills to enable them to professionally deal with GBV cases and assist GBV survivors.

He noted that the President’s address reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to its constitutional values, fostering national unity, social justice, and a more prosperous future.

And on the protection of both private and public property, Mr Mwiimbu revealed that the Zambia Police Service recorded 233 cases of vandalism in which property worth k2, 362,091 was lost, out of which 173 cases were successfully investigated.

The further indicated that correctional facilities have continued to transform the lives of people who find themselves on the other side of the law, while efforts to reduce congestion in the facilities continue to be implemented.

He said that the Ministry will soon complete the construction of six dormitories with a holding capacity of 1,600 inmates at Nansanga in Serenje and the construction of a 1,850-capacity ultra-modern facility in Mwembeshi, and are opening up new open-air correctional centers.

“I would like to urge all Zambians to continue upholding national values and principles because they serve as the foundation for the country’s development and progress,” the Minister stated.

ZANIS