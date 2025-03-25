Lusaka Times contributor Prince Bill M. Kaping’a, who claims the title of “HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliance National Coordinator,” sought to divert attention from pressing issues confronting Zambians to prop up President Hakainde Hichilema’s second term chances, but failed miserably. He didn’t address the dying Kwacha, the escalating cost of living, or the widespread poverty gripping the nation. Even the title of his piece, “It Is Definitely HH Mpaka 2031, But It Won’t Be Easy for Most MPs” is a cry of desperation.

Kaping’a rightly notes that 2026 will present challenges for the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Parliament, but it is wrong to limit this predicament to Members of Parliament. President Hichilema and his MPs are equally vulnerable; the wrath of voters awaits them in the next election.

Kaping’a’s unwavering confidence in HH’s prospects for 2026 is simply rooted in propaganda. For example, he lauds Hichilema for creating youth employment, yet he overlooks one critical detail: many of these government jobs went to well-connected individuals, leaving a significant number of young people disenchanted and resentful. For every youth employed, countless others remain jobless and are more likely to abandon Hichilema when they cast their ballots.

Kaping’a fails to grasp that in economics, government jobs do not equate to genuine job creation. Economic experts contend that a robust labor market is best measured by private sector performance. The government can hire as many individuals as it chooses—indeed, Hichilema could theoretically employ a million civil servants. However, while such actions may superficially represent job creation, the reality is complex. Expanding the civil service can place undue strain on the national economy, incurring unsustainable expenditures and fostering inflation. Responsible governments recognize the need to streamline the civil service, understanding that civil servant salaries require funding for years to come. Although Hichilema’s actions may appear politically advantageous, the long-term financial repercussions will fall upon Zambians. This exemplifies his superficial grasp of economics.

Moreover, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) represents nothing more than political propaganda—essentially a misuse of public resources. Kaping’a asserts that infrastructure improvements, such as roads and bridges, have benefited from the CDF; however, the question remains: where are these developments? Presidential ideological programs often exist only on paper. Furthermore, while former President Lungu allocated social cash transfers for political motives, this administration has removed or excluded hundreds of thousands of vulnerable individuals from these programs. Even those receiving assistance are not blind to the failures of the Hichilema administration. Thus, the notion that bribing them will yield votes is flawed.

Kaping’a further claims there is no credible opposition capable of unseating Hichilema; in truth, the opposite is true. Hichilema appears intent on suppressing formidable challengers. If Kaping’a is genuinely confident in Hichilema’s chances in the 2026 elections, he should advocate for a transparent electoral process. Hichilema must cease using the Electoral Commission of Zambia, law enforcement, the judiciary, and, notably, the Constitutional Court to stifle his opponents, including Edgar Lungu. Both Kaping’a and Hichilema are aware that Lungu stands a chance of winning in 2026 if a fair contest were held. Hichilema’s only viable route may involve running without Lungu.

Kaping’a’s arguments raise more questions than they answer. His assertion that Hichilema has endeared himself to the masses is perplexing. Is he catering to Hichilema’s fragile ego? A simple ride on public transport or a conversation with street vendors would evoke a different story. These citizens, who constitute the majority of voters, do not echo the praise Kaping’a attributes to Hichilema. While they may fear retribution, they collectively express a sense of betrayal, likening Hichilema to Judas Iscariot. Does Kaping’a truly contend this is the figure to whom they will rally for another term? Such beliefs appear untenable.

Kaping’a’s desperate defense reflects the current state of UPND—a party entrenched in deception and denial. As I remarked during the PF regime, when people are aggrieved, no amount of money can tame them. Good effort, Kaping’a. I hope you witness the unfolding of 2026!

Kapya Kaoma