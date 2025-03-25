The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) is fully committed to playing an active role in the ongoing constitutional amendment process. We commend President Hichilema for his leadership in setting the tone for this important national undertaking. His foresight and commitment to constitutional reform establish the groundwork for a more inclusive, transparent, and people-centered legal framework.

As a party, we pledge to engage constructively in the process and ensure that the voices of all Zambians are heard. We recognize the importance of a constitution that reflects the aspirations of the people and supports the growth and stability of Zambia. Our commitment includes contributing to the amendment of provisions that have historically hindered progress, ensuring that the new constitution promotes justice, equity, and sustainable development for all citizens.

The RPP firmly believes that by participating in this process, we can help shape a constitutional framework that will foster long-term peace, democratic governance, and a more equitable society.

While we applaud President Hichilema’s efforts in appointing more women to key positions, such as 42 out of 81 judges, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Minister of Justice, and other significant roles through the utilization of Section 259 of the Constitution, we believe there is a need to enshrine gender equality into the constitution. The president has shown goodwill in these appointments, but future administrations may not maintain this level of commitment. For this reason, it is essential to ensure that provisions for the appointment of women to positions of authority are enshrined in the Constitution, securing a lasting framework for equal representation in Zambia’s governance structures.

Lesli Chikuse