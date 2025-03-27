A closer look at Zambia’s bumper harvest and the real drivers behind reduced milling activity

By Adrian Gunduzani, The Observer

It is easy to observe, even without technical data, that maize is in abundance this season. Across rural roads, markets, and storage depots, one sees evidence of a nation that has harvested well. While the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has raised concerns about reduced mealie meal demand and miller operations—attributing part of the challenge to power supply—this explanation misses the bigger picture. Zambia is not facing a supply problem. Quite the contrary: government-led agricultural policy is beginning to bear fruit.

The 2024–2025 farming season has seen a bumper harvest in many regions. This is not accidental. It is the result of deliberate planning and persistent follow-up on the part of the government. Last year’s fertilizer distribution may have started with a few logistical hiccups, but it was quickly stabilized. By the time the planting season was fully underway, cooperatives across the country had received inputs—largely on time—under the government’s input support programme; FISP and the credit facility.

Where there were pockets of mismanagement, for example in Mkushi, strong pronouncements were made. Government directed that any cooperative chairperson or member found to have misappropriated fertilizer or seed would be deregistered and face sanctions. Such policy clarity helped restore order and integrity to a system that had previously suffered from abuse and lax enforcement.

Thanks to this level of oversight, many farmers were empowered to grow. And grow they did. Today, most regions report healthy reserves of maize, with some localities even exceeding anticipated yields. Claims that mills are idle due to poor electricity supply are difficult to reconcile with what farmers and transporters on the ground are witnessing.

This season’s success is also rooted in Zambia’s broader economic reforms. Debt restructuring has freed up resources for agricultural inputs. Meanwhile, increased investment in rural infrastructure is also making it easier for farmers to transport and store their produce. These improvements are not immediate fixes, but they show that long-term planning is finally taking root. This cannot be ignored. Kulolekesha!

What the MAZ statement does highlight, albeit indirectly, is the need for stronger coordination between stakeholders. If mills will have slow production despite an abundant maize crop, then the conversation must shift toward issues of market linkages, storage strategy, demand forecasting and power supply. On the other hand, power cuts have been a reality for many sectors, but they are not new, and certainly not new enough to be blamed exclusively for market changes in an otherwise successful season.

Looking ahead, the next frontier is irrigation. The government has already begun laying the groundwork through winter maize projects and national service initiatives aimed at reducing dependency on rain-fed agriculture. Expanding these programs will ensure Zambia’s food security even in the face of climate shocks.

In a season marked by real progress, it is important that narratives reflect facts on the ground. There is maize. There is food security. And there is a growing agricultural system that—while not perfect—is moving in the right direction. The focus now should be on consolidating these gains and ensuring that every player in the value chain—from smallholder farmer to miller—is aligned and informed.

Zambia has done well. Let’s acknowledge the challenges, yes—but let’s not overlook the success.