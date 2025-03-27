President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the church to continue serving as the moral compass of the nation, emphasizing the importance of unity, love, and hard work in shaping Zambia’s future.

Speaking at the Clergy Prayer and Envisioning Gathering at the Mulungushi International Conference Center on Tuesday, President Hichilema underscored the vital role of faith leaders in guiding the country’s moral and spiritual direction. The event served as a precursor to the upcoming National Day of Prayer on October 18.

“As the Psalmist reminds us, ‘Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord’ (Psalm 33:12),” President Hichilema said, urging religious leaders to instill fundamental values in children from an early age.

He also expressed gratitude for the blessing of rains in recent months, a crucial factor for the country’s agricultural and economic stability.

“The church should lead in teaching our children at an early stage the fundamental values that define our identity,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to working alongside religious institutions in fostering national development.

President Hichilema reiterated that Zambia remains a nation under God and encouraged the clergy to continue preaching messages of peace, unity, and diligence.

“As a partner, the church has a crucial role in driving national development. We reaffirm our commitment to the supremacy of God as the Lord of our country, Zambia,” he stated.

The National Day of Prayer, scheduled for October 18, is an annual observance dedicated to seeking divine guidance and promoting national unity.