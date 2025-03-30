By Kapya Kaoma

President Hakainde Hichilema’s insistence on pushing through his constitutional amendments ahead of the 2026 election raises eyebrows—and not just for its humor. The Constitution is a sacred document for many Zambians, revered second only to the Bible. Hence, tampering with it will continue to ignite public outrage against his administration. Politically, as the countdown to the 2026 elections begins, the campaign will not only focus on Hichilema himself, but these amendments are already 2026 campaign issues. HH risks alienating various societal groups, including civil society organizations, churches, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), independent media, and other stakeholders. In short, it is simply a losing strategy.

One wonders who is advising Hichilema on his second-term campaign strategy. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s performance has been embarrassingly incompetent. How does he claim that the HH administration has received “positive feedback from the public” regarding the proposed constitutional changes? His statement invites unnecessary backlash from the opposition and other sectors. On what basis does he make such a bold but self-insulting assertion? Everybody knows that Zambians are opposed to these amendments. If Mweetwa’s understanding of “the public” is limited to himself and President Hichilema, then he is correct. But sentiments across the nation tell a different story. Is the UPND suffering from what I call “poweramnesia” or simply addicted to lies? God help us! How many times did Hichilema urge his MPs to resist constitutional reforms during the MMD and PF administrations by pointing to upcoming elections? This move is solely focused on securing the UPND’s political future through dubious means—only those tragically misinformed would believe otherwise. With the August 2026 elections in sight, changing the rules at this stage is inappropriate. While there may be a need for reform, it begs the question: why propose such changes so close to an election when his public approval has plummeted so badly? The public deserves sufficient time to deliberate and grasp the implications of any proposed constitutional changes. It seems the current efforts are more about protecting Hichilema’s personal ambitions than serving the best interests of Zambians. If these reforms were so central to HH, why didn’t he take action when the “Bally virus” plagued the nation before people saw through his lies? (I was the first to do so.) If he ignored it then, surely he can wait until after August 2026—after all, it will be “Bally will fix it” after 2026!

HH knows the idea is unpopular. So, his administration masks its more controversial agendas by coupling progressive issues, like proportional representation, with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). However, as is the case with all Commissions, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) lacks true independence and operates to advance Hichilema’s political objectives. Granting the ECZ unilateral authority to reshape constituencies could disproportionately favor the UPND, undermining the democratic process and depriving other regions of equitable representation.

Linking constituency division to the CDF is also ill-informed. The CDF is Hichilema’s vision for national development, but historical precedent shows that such ideological programs close when leadership changes. Assuming that future presidents will adhere to Hichilema’s national development plan is simply naïve. Besides altering the Constitution to fit a singular presidential ideology poses dangers to Zambia’s democracy.

Moreover, amending the Constitution in a rush is unreasonable; the public deserves ample time to debate and understand the full ramifications of these changes. With the UPND as a vested party in this process, it lacks the moral authority to unilaterally drive these amendments. If these proposals aim to be apolitical, they should be presented to the Zambian electorate in a referendum, allowing the people to voice their opinions democratically.

Including the proposed amendments on the general election ballot in August 2026, for instance, would be the most cost-effective, transparent, and accountable approach. Yet, the UPND may resist this option because it doesn’t aid Hichilema’s second-term electoral strategy.

The hard truth remains: the Constitution belongs to the people, and the people deserve a say in its future. It is not up to Mweetwa or Hichilema to dictate our destiny.