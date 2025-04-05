Calls Reports of Political Influence Misleading

The Ministry of Justice has distanced itself from the ongoing delimitation process, stating it has no authority over the exercise, which is solely conducted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Speaking at a media breakfast in Lusaka, Justice Permanent Secretary Mwenya Bwalya addressed public concerns, saying suggestions that the Government intends to use the process to create more constituencies in areas favorable to the ruling party are “misleading.”

Mrs. Bwalya emphasized that the purpose of delimitation is to ensure equitable distribution of resources and enhance representation, not to advance political interests.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations have called on citizens to support proposed constitutional amendments. Common Grounds Network Executive Director David Mvula expressed frustration over what he described as political resistance to necessary reforms.

“There is no such thing as a perfect time for reform. We must rise above political posturing and focus on what’s best for the country,” Mvula stated.

On the sidelines of the event, Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika encouraged political parties to commit to gender equity by adopting at least 30 percent women candidates ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The media engagement comes amid growing public discourse on constitutional and electoral reforms, as Zambia prepares for another electoral cycle.