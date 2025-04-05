Saturday, April 5, 2025
Subscribe
General NewsFeature Politics

Ministry of Justice Clarifies Role in Delimitation Process

By Chief Editor
0
246 views
Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary, Mwenya Bwalya
Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary, Mwenya Bwalya

Share

Calls Reports of Political Influence Misleading

The Ministry of Justice has distanced itself from the ongoing delimitation process, stating it has no authority over the exercise, which is solely conducted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Speaking at a media breakfast in Lusaka, Justice Permanent Secretary Mwenya Bwalya addressed public concerns, saying suggestions that the Government intends to use the process to create more constituencies in areas favorable to the ruling party are “misleading.”

Mrs. Bwalya emphasized that the purpose of delimitation is to ensure equitable distribution of resources and enhance representation, not to advance political interests.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations have called on citizens to support proposed constitutional amendments. Common Grounds Network Executive Director David Mvula expressed frustration over what he described as political resistance to necessary reforms.

“There is no such thing as a perfect time for reform. We must rise above political posturing and focus on what’s best for the country,” Mvula stated.

On the sidelines of the event, Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika encouraged political parties to commit to gender equity by adopting at least 30 percent women candidates ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The media engagement comes amid growing public discourse on constitutional and electoral reforms, as Zambia prepares for another electoral cycle.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading