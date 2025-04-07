LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his deep condolences following the passing of Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President and former Finance Minister, Hon. Edith Zewelani Nawakwi, who died in the early hours of Monday morning at Coptic Hospital in Lusaka. She was 66.

In an official statement issued shortly after news of her passing broke, President Hichilema said:

“We are saddened by the passing of former Finance Minister Madam Edith Zewelani Nawakwi. We offer our deepest condolences to her family, the FDD fraternity, colleagues, friends, and the nation at large. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this challenging time. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

The President’s tribute comes at a time when the nation is grappling with the shock of losing one of its most iconic female political figures. Nawakwi, an economist by profession, made history in 1998 when she became Zambia’s first female Minister of Finance, a position she held with distinction. She was also the first woman to serve in that role in the SADC region.

What stands out most in President Hichilema’s response is his tone of unity and compassiondespite the contentious political relationship that existed between him and the late Nawakwi. In recent times, she had been a fierce critic of his administration and was facing court proceedings related to seditious allegations. However, in this moment of national grief, the President has put humanity before politics.

Yet again, he has reminded the nation of the core values enshrined in “One Zambia, One Nation” by choosing empathy over rivalry and respect over resentment.

While some critics and skeptics may continue to view their past political battles through partisan lenses, President Hichilema’s show of empathy is likely to draw widespread commendation in the coming days. His message is expected to resonate as a moment of true statesmanship and emotional intelligence qualities that are vital for a nation navigating diversity and democratic maturity.

As the nation mourns Edith Nawakwi, a woman who dared to lead, challenge, and shape Zambia’s political landscape,President Hichilema’s heartfelt message stands as a powerful symbol of unity and respect beyond political lines.