We wish to advise the nation.

It has come to our attention that there are some among us who wish to draw attention to themselves and use the death of our sister Honourable Edith Nawakwi as a chance to play the blame game and try to point fingers at who or what could have contributed to her unfortunate passing. These divisive sentiments are being thrown all over social media and elsewhere with callous disregard for the family of the late Edith Nawakwi and with absolutely no understanding of who played what role, and the full circumstances in which she was evacuated and how we finally lost her.

Listen. I think this is disrespectful, inappropriate, and un-Zambian. I believe she deserves to be mourned by all who wish to, in dignity and peace. In all this, the most hurt people are the family and close friends of Honourable Nawakwi. We must not allow politics of hate to make this funeral toxic for the family and other Zambians who genuinely feel they have lost a loved one.

Let’s strive to maintain a sense of dignity and respect as we remember Honourable Nawakwi’s life and legacy. By doing so, we can ensure that her memory is honored and that her family and friends feel supported during this difficult time.

In Bemba, we have what we call “Isambo lyamfwa”. This is the meeting that takes place after laying a loved one to rest. It is in this meeting issues concerning the death are discussed. Those with issues about Hon Nawakwi’s death can raise them after she has been laid to rest.

For now, let us unite in grief.