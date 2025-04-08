President Hichilema Hosts UN Tourism and Chinese Energy Delegations Amid Push for Sustainable Growth

In a series of high-level meetings on Thursday,President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed delegations from both the United Nations Tourism agency and China’s LONGi Green Energy Technology Company, underscoring the country’s strategic focus on tourism and energy as critical levers of economic development.

At State House in Lusaka, President Hichilema met with UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and his delegation, reaffirming Zambia’s commitment to becoming a premier destination on the African continent.

“Zambia is eager to leverage her rich natural endowments and diverse tourism assets by tapping into the global networks and systems of the UN Tourism,” Mr. Hichilema said. “To unlock our full tourism potential, we must foster a policy environment that attracts international visitors, promotes sustainable development, and positions Zambia as a key player on the world tourism map.”

The visit comes at a time when Zambia is actively seeking to revive and expand its tourism industry, capitalizing on global best practices and institutional partnerships to improve infrastructure, boost international arrivals, and create jobs in rural and urban communities alike.

In the afternoon, the focus shifted from natural wonders to energy policy, as President Hichilema held talks with representatives of LONGi Green Energy Technology Company, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of solar photovoltaic products. The Chinese delegation expressed interest in investing in Zambia’s renewable energy sector, which has taken on new urgency amid widespread drought and chronic power shortages.

The President revealed ambitious national targets: adding 10 gigawatts of energy capacity in the next five years, with at least 1 gigawatt to be delivered by December 2025.

“Without enough energy, our economy will struggle to grow,” Hichilema said. “We have urged LONGi to expedite their investment process. Our government is working hard to implement the necessary policy reforms to support these goals.”

Zambia, which relies heavily on hydropower, has seen its energy supply disrupted by extended dry spells—conditions that climate experts warn may become more frequent. The government has since intensified efforts to diversify its energy sources, including solar and wind, as part of a broader agenda for climate resilience and economic transformation.

The twin visits signal the government’s ongoing pivot toward global partnerships and private-sector investment as key drivers of national development. Hichilema, who came to power in 2021 on a platform of economic revival and institutional reform, has sought to reposition Zambia on the international stage through diplomacy, market-friendly policies, and infrastructure development.

“Your support and patience mean everything,” the President said, “as we work toward a stronger, more prosperous Zambia.”