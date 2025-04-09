Turning Dormancy into Progress: HH Tours University Infrastructure Projects

President Hakainde Hichilema has visited key learning institutions where long-abandoned construction projects are being brought back to life. His tour covered the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus, UNZA Great East Road Campus, Palabana University, and Chalimbana University.

Many of the projects, especially student hostels, had stalled for over a decade leaving learners to cope with inadequate and often overcrowded accommodation. In his statement posted on his official Facebook page, President Hichilema highlighted that despite tight fiscal conditions, the government has prioritised student welfare by allocating resources to restart these developments.

“Some of these projects had stalled for a decade, leaving students without adequate accommodation. Despite resource constraints, we have prioritised student welfare by allocating funds to restart these abandoned projects,” he stated.

The President emphasized that the government’s free education policy must be complemented by tangible improvements in infrastructure. Only then can Zambia truly produce a skilled, competitive workforce capable of supporting national development.

To speed up progress, President Hichilema directed contractors working on the sites to expedite construction and, where possible, finish ahead of schedule. His vision is clear—students deserve decent, modern facilities that support both learning and living.

However, the visits also exposed a growing concern: rampant land encroachment in public learning institutions. At some sites, land meant for future expansion has been illegally occupied, posing a serious threat to the sustainability of these institutions.

“Our visits also revealed a concerning trend of land encroachments in public institutions, hindering expansion and disrupting the learning process,” President Hichilema noted.

He has since instructed the relevant ministries and government departments to take immediate steps to reclaim these lands and protect the integrity of institutional boundaries. This is not just about property—it’s about preserving future space for libraries, lecture theatres, labs, and sports facilities that tomorrow’s learners will depend on.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to turning these challenges into opportunities. The restoration of these long-dormant infrastructure projects is more than just construction—it is a message of hope and a commitment to quality, accessible education.

“We remain committed to addressing these challenges and transforming our educational institutions into hubs of excellence,” he concluded.

The renewed activity at these campuses reflects a broader shift in national priorities. Zambia’s higher education sector is beginning to move away from stagnation and towards strategic growth, fueled by political will and a clear focus on the future.

