By Kapya Kaoma

With the passing of Honorable Edith Nawakwi, Pastor Nevers Mumba’s statement on her death—calling on people to stop pointing fingers—raise a troubling question: Who is his audience? We know it’s President Hakainde Hichilema. Yet, Nawakwi’s loss proves one important truth: our nation has always failed its citizens in times of dire need. As Nawakwi grappled with declining health—a struggle well known to those in power—it became clear that we lack adequate healthcare. If anything, we have a divided healthcare system where the politically connected receive preferential treatment, while the rest of us are at the mercy of pseudo-medical institutions that often lack the capacity to address complex situations. Is it not an affront to human dignity that prominent figures are airlifted abroad for treatment, while countless others suffer in silence at inadequate facilities? After over six decades of independence, we should have built a state-of-the-art healthcare system good enough to meet our complex needs. Instead, we stand at a crossroads, marked by failures of governance. Like Nawakwi, many families are left with regrets—if only she had been evacuated, perhaps she would have seen another day.

Pastor Mumba’s unsolicited response hinges on whether the current administration did everything possible to provide the medical attention Nawakwi urgently needed. The answer is no; it did not. While she fought for her life, she was also engaged in politically motivated legal battles. In other words, she was battling not only her health crisis but also waging legal wars that overshadowed her health struggle. No doubt Pastor Mumba knows; the UPND government’s sympathy is simply political; it is disingenuous to express sorrow when the system exhibited indifference during her life. The truth is Hichilema held disdain for her, echoing the Shona saying, “wafa wanaka” (when you die, you become good).

It is heartbreaking that we are a country driven by political vendettas, often stripping individuals of their humanity and rendering political opponents mere caricatures of villainy. As we mourn Nawakwi today, will President Hichilema extend similar lamentations for leaders like GBM or Kambwili tomorrow? The President may proffer great condolences in response to similar tragedies, but such gestures cannot erase a history of neglect toward those who challenge him. If Nawakwi had been a member of the UPND, it’s unlikely her plight would have gone unnoticed. Let us call a spade a spade.

I am not against setting politics aside in the face of death. But why do we limit this compassion to moments of loss? Many recall former President Levy Mwanawasa’s decision to evacuate his opponent, Michael Sata, for medical treatment—an act celebrated as true leadership. I believe that he did what ought to be done. The safeguards for public servants should survive their time in office; a commitment to their well-being must extend beyond the political sphere. What value is there in celebrating Nawakwi’s groundbreaking role as Finance Minister while watching her die as a forgotten figure? We must create conditions of service that outlast political terms to dismantle the culture of vindictiveness that permeates our politics. Presidents enjoy such protections—shouldn’t ministers deserve similar benefits?

The passing of Edith Nawakwi reminds us that the vengeance that plagues our politics is not only wrong, but also shameful. It is time to embrace the spirit of ubuntu—to see one another as human beings first and political adversaries second. Every life is precious and irreplaceable—even our opponents want to live. As we pay tribute to Nawakwi, I hope President Hichilema can learn to view his opponents through this lens of ubuntu; the Zambian prisons where he loves packing his opponents are nothing but death chambers.

May Nawakwi’s legacy inspire us to heal the fractures within our society and build a healthcare system and political environment that prioritizes the welfare of all Zambians. In her honor, let us aspire to lead with compassion. May her courage give us the power to fight for dignity, and self-determination. May she rest in power!