The Citizens Environmental and Social Concern (CESC) has expressed disappointment over Zambia’s persistent struggle to secure sustainable financing for climate change initiatives. Executive Director Conwell Hakapya noted with concern that the country continues to rely heavily on donor funding, a situation he says undermines Zambia’s ability to build long-term resilience in the face of worsening climate conditions. He stressed that it is time for the government to take a more proactive and strategic approach in addressing the critical gaps in climate financing, warning that failure to do so will have serious implications for Zambia’s socio-economic stability.

In recent years, Zambia has experienced a dramatic increase in climate-related shocks. From prolonged droughts to devastating floods, the country’s agricultural sector, energy supply, and food security have all come under severe pressure. This year alone, the nation recorded one of its worst dry spells in over four decades, prompting the declaration of a national disaster by President Hakainde Hichilema. The drought has affected over nine million people, reduced crop yields drastically, and significantly impacted hydroelectric power generation as water levels at Lake Kariba fell to historic lows. The resulting power shortages have crippled industries and disrupted livelihoods across the country.

Despite the severity of these climate impacts, Zambia’s response efforts continue to be constrained by financial limitations. It is estimated that the country will need upwards of $50 billion by 2030 to effectively implement climate mitigation and adaptation strategies. However, the bulk of funding currently comes from external sources such as international donor agencies, the Global Climate Fund, and bilateral arrangements. This dependence has created vulnerabilities in planning and execution, often delaying projects and limiting the government’s ability to act swiftly in the face of environmental emergencies.

Mr. Hakapya believes that Zambia must begin to take ownership of its climate agenda by developing a robust domestic climate financing framework. Such a framework would involve both public and private sector investment, creating opportunities for local innovation and long-term planning. He argues that only by investing in its own resilience can Zambia begin to break the cycle of donor dependency and build a future that is environmentally and economically secure.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of effective coordination among government ministries, civil society, and international partners to ensure resources are used efficiently and transparently. The current fragmented approach, he said, often leads to duplication of efforts and weakens the overall impact of climate initiatives.

As climate change continues to pose serious threats to Zambia’s development goals, the urgency to act has never been greater. Strengthening domestic financing mechanisms, streamlining implementation strategies, and fostering inclusive partnerships must become key pillars of the country’s climate response. Citizens Environmental and Social Concern remains committed to supporting efforts that ensure environmental accountability and long-term sustainability for all Zambians.