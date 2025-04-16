The University of Zambia (UNZA) has officially launched four new Master of Science (MSc) programmes under the Department of Pure and Applied Physics, marking a significant step in the country’s push for advanced skills in science and technology.

The new programmes—MSc in Medical Physics, MSc in Nuclear Engineering, MSc in Space Science and Applications, and MSc in Health Physics and Radiation Protection—are designed to meet the growing national and regional demand for specialised expertise in critical scientific fields.

Officiating the launch on behalf of the Minister of Technology and Science, Permanent Secretary Brilliant Habeenzu highlighted that the government views these programmes as a strategic investment in Zambia’s socioeconomic transformation.

Reading a speech on behalf of Minister Felix Mutati, Mr. Habeenzu said:

“Skills will change the lives of people and drive Zambia toward becoming a competitive country propelled by science.”

He added that locally driven solutions and innovation outputs are at the heart of the Ministry’s aspirations, emphasizing that these programmes are aligned with the national Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, which aims to foster innovation, scientific research, and human capital development.

Mr. Mutati also noted the programmes’ alignment with the 8th National Development Plan (8NDP), which recognizes science and technology as key enablers of inclusive and sustainable national development.

Speaking at the same event, UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya revealed that the four new programmes were developed in collaboration with Fast4Future Project, NASA, and Montana State University.

He said the MSc in Space Science and Applications has already commenced, thanks to ongoing international partnerships. The remaining three programmes were developed through a technical cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Technology and Science and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and are expected to begin in the next academic year.

Professor Muya affirmed the university’s commitment to training experts who can contribute to global scientific advancements while providing local solutions to Zambia’s development challenges.

The launch event, held in Lusaka, was attended by academics, government officials, development partners, and students.