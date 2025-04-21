By Venus N Msyani

The proposed constitutional amendments in Zambia have ignited intense debate, with citizens voicing concerns about their timing, intent, and implications. Since Minister of Justice Princess Kasune presented the amendments to Parliament, questions have been asked. Some have been addressed, others left unanswered, fueling suspicion and speculation. Chief among these questions is who was responsible for drafting the amendments?

For weeks, this question lingered, stoking fears of political motivations. Observers pointed to President Hakainde Hichilema’s vocal support for the proposals, leading critics to suspect his office’s involvement. These suspicions were confirmed during a meeting between President Hichilema and the House of Chiefs at State House on Sunday, April 13, 2025. In his remarks, the president indirectly admitted his role in drafting.

“I want to explain one item, Proposal 7, on nomination,” President Hichilema stated. “It was never meant; it was a mistake from our end. My team made a mistake, so I made a mistake. I always take responsibility myself; I don’t like skating around.”

The president clarified that the amendments proposed capping the number of nominated Members of Parliament (MPs) at a percentage of elected MPs. Using an example, he explained, “Currently, there are 8 nominated MPs out of 156 elected MPs, which is about 5%. This means that if there are 200 elected MPs, only 10 would be nominated, making the total 210. It’s a formula, 8 plus 2 equals 10.” He dismissed allegations that the amendments aimed to secure a two-thirds majority through excessive nominations, asserting that the matter had already been clarified publicly.

While the president’s willingness to take responsibility is commendable, his acknowledgment of involvement has intensified debates about the amendments’ motivations. Critics argue that his direct involvement undermines the impartiality of the process. This perception is exacerbated by the administration’s focus on constitutional amendments over pressing issues like economic recovery, the rising cost of living, and corruption; areas many Zambians feel deserve immediate attention.

The amendments have also sparked broader concerns about the lack of public consultation. A constitution is a nation’s guiding document, and any changes to it should reflect the will of the people. Critics have called for a more inclusive and transparent process, emphasizing the need for all voices to be heard. Rushing such a critical undertaking risks eroding public trust and undermining the amendments’ legitimacy.

Public sentiment leans toward delaying the process until after the 2026 general elections. Advocates for postponement argue that this would allow for broader consultation and greater public participation, ensuring the amendments reflect the nation’s collective will. They believe a delay could elevate the process to a level of trust and transparency that benefits all Zambians.

Refusing to delay the process raises significant concerns, particularly in light of the president’s acknowledgment of his role in drafting the amendments. While President Hichilema’s admission provides some clarity, it also raises critical questions about the motivations and methods behind the proposals. Zambians remain engaged, questioning and debating them. The omission of asset declaration, a straightforward yet vital issue, adds another layer of intrigue to the debate.

President Hichilema’s acknowledgment of his role in drafting the constitutional amendments has given people a clearer basis to evaluate whether the proposals are politically motivated. Postponing the process until after the 2026 general elections could act as a unifying measure, fostering trust and inclusivity.

Moving forward, this crucial undertaking requires thoughtful deliberation, inclusive consultation, and an unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and accountability. Above all, the inclusion of asset declaration in the amendments is an essential step that cannot be overlooked.