The Tonse Alliance has swiftly and officially responded to a viral audio recording making rounds on social media, confirming that the contents of the clip allegedly involving senior Socialist Party officials are now the subject of formal disciplinary proceedings within the Alliance. This proactive response demonstrates the Alliance’s commitment to responsible governance.

In a statement shared today by Alliance Spokesperson and PeP President Sean E. Tembo on his official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1RUiP11MUr/), the Tonse Alliance expressed deep concern over the recording. The audio is said to feature Ms. Akende M’membe, daughter of Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe and current SP Chairperson for International Relations, alongside SP National Youth Chairman Mr. Kelvin Kaunda, purportedly discussing plans to oust Alliance Chairman Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Tembo confirmed that an Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee had been constituted to probe the matter, citing provisions under Article 23 of the Tonse Alliance Constitution. The Committee is expected to report its findings within 14 days.

In a further development, letters have been issued to Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda and PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, both Tonse Alliance leaders, requesting exculpatory explanations for alleged unsanctioned meetings with the Socialist Party leadership. The meetings, considered clandestine by the Alliance, came to light through leaked photos.

The statement emphasized that the Tonse Alliance remains committed to discipline and unity as it positions itself to form government in the upcoming election year. Tembo assured members and supporters that “any indiscipline or betrayal shall be nipped in the bud without hesitation.”

As tensions rise within the opposition coalition, all eyes are now on how the Alliance leadership will respond to the findings of its disciplinary committee in the coming days.