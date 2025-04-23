By Adkhamjon Janobiddinov

Uzbekistan and Zambia established diplomatic relations on February 1, 1994. Since then, the countries have been supporting each other within the international organizations like the United Nations. However, there is quite less awareness about Uzbekistan in Zambia. This article aims to introduce this country to the people of Zambia with the aim of further expansion in the bilateral relations.

Located in the heart of Central Asia, Uzbekistan is one of the two double-landlocked countries in the world. In other words, the country is surrounded by landlocked countries. Despite that, one of the oldest civilizations emerged in this region and it became the crossroads of cultures for many centuries, playing a vital role in the Silk Road.

The country is composed of 12 regions, the Republic of Karakalpakstan, and the capital Tashkent city. Each region of the country has its own beauty and unique history. Tashkent is the capital of Uzbekistan and is home to many architectural wonders, from Soviet buildings to modern skyscrapers. The city is also home to one of the oldest and most traditional bazaars in

Central Asia, the Chorsu Bazaar. Samarkand is another fascinating city that has been compared to Athens, Cairo, and Damascus. Samarkand is over 2,750 years old and is home to several architectural wonders such as Registan Square, the Shakhi-Zinda Complex, and many more.



Khiva and Bukhara are over 2,500 years old and are known as open-air museums. The city of Kokand is located in the Ferghana Valley and is known as the capital of crafts. The city is home to many artists who have been creating handmade goods since the days of the ancient Silk Road.It is also important to highlight historical figures born in modern-day Uzbekistan, who

contributed to the development of the world we live in today. Muhammad Al-Khwarizmi, a famous mathematician, was born in ancient Khorezm. Al-Khwarizmi invented algebra, a fundamental math concept that is taught all over the world today, with the name “algebra” originating from the name of his book “al-jabr” (al jabr w’al muqabala). He also invented algorithms, which would later lead to the invention of the computer and other modern technologies.



Another famous historical figure from the land of Uzbekistan is Ibn Sina. Ibn Sina is better known as Avicenna, and he is considered one of the founders of early medicine. He wrote “The Canon of Medicine,” a book that became a standard medical text in both the East and West for over a thousand years. Furthermore, he was one of the first to provide the correct explanation of

pulsation. Al-Biruni is another important scientist born in Beruni, Uzbekistan. Biruni used trigonometry to calculate the radius of the Earth using measurements of the height of a hill and measurement of the dip in the horizon from the top of that hill. His calculated radius for the Earth is 6,340 kilometers. This was two percent higher than the actual mean radius of 6,371 km but was an achievement that bested many other contributions to science at the time. The list goes on as there are many other Uzbeks that contributed to the development of the world as we see it today.

Less than 10 years ago, Uzbekistan was one of the most closed countries in the world. It was quite difficult to visit or cooperate with this country. However, recently, Uzbekistan opened to the world and established close ties with many countries. There are many opportunities for countries like Zambia to cooperate in trade, business, tourism, and education. Uzbekistan has a strategic location that connects East and West and offers a young and talented workforce. The country is improving its infrastructure and making reforms to attract foreign investment.

Uzbekistan has free economic zones, simplified business procedures, and a growing entrepreneurial spirit. It also has sectors like agriculture, textiles, construction, mining, IT, and ecotourism which can be of interest to Zambian entrepreneurs and companies.

Tourism is another area where both countries can collaborate and learn from each other. While Zambia is famous for Victoria Falls and safaris, Uzbekistan offers a different yet equally beautiful kind of tourism—filled with ancient cities, Islamic architecture, mountains, deserts, and cultural festivals. Cultural exchange programs, student exchanges, and joint tourism projects could help increase people-to-people ties and mutual understanding.

As Uzbekistan and Zambia move forward in their diplomatic partnership, there is great potential for increased cooperation in international platforms, economic exchanges, tourism promotion,and cultural dialogue. With mutual respect, understanding, and shared interests, this partnership can bring long-term benefits to both nations and their people.