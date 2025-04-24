Recently, our ZCCM Defense Association and I have been facing unfair diatribes and a smear campaign.

Following our press release on the ouster of Bishop Mambo on 12 December 2024 (1), a certain Magret Mwansa went one step further by insulting me and making infamous slanderous remarks (2). Everything is a lie.

Clearly our voice is disturbing and the ‘This is our time’ clique wants to smear us and try to discredit us.That is why I am informing their henchmen, bootlickers and relays that our lawyers will immediately initiate the appropriate legal proceedings in the event of the slightest recurrence.

More than ever, our ZCCM Defense Association will ensure that the interests of ZCCM-IH and its shareholders are protected.

Issued by :

Thierry CHARLES

President of ZCCM Defense

23 April 2025, FRANCE

(1) https://www.lusakatimes.com/2025/04/19/the-ouster-of-bishop-mambo-comes-as-a-shock-and-

augurs-darker-days-ahead/

(2) https://www.lusakatimes.com/2025/04/22/thierry-charles-is-just-an-arrogant-frenchman-who-thinks-

he-owns-zambia/