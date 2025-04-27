As the Republican Progressive Party (RPP), we reiterate our constant support for democratic values and all-encompassing political engagement in the country.

As an active member of the UPND Alliance, RPP recognizes firsthand the value and impact of a sincere political alliance. Our involvement in the UPND Alliance, which effectively brought in the new dawn government, has taught us valued lessons on being united, humble, and purpose-driven collaboration.

With leadership wrangles in the opposition alliances, RPP stands willing to offer free counsel to developing or existing political formations, including United Kwacha Alliance and the Tonse Alliance, on how to form a reliable, democratic, and value-driven alliance. Our inspiration is to see democracy thrive and political groupings strengthened through ethical engagement rather than rivalry.

We emphasize that it is not the position of the UPND Alliance to displace or undermine other political formations. Zambia is a democracy, and space must be given to all who wish to participate meaningfully in national discourse. However, alliances must be formed with clarity of vision, transparency, and a honest commitment to national development.

RPP therefore thank partners in the UPND Alliance, and express gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for the humility and his inclusiveness leadership he has shown in ensuring the alliance remains united and focused. Since its inception, the strength of the UPND Alliance has been its unity, and remains strong as we approach future elections.

Issued by:

Leslie Chikuse

Republican Progressive Party (RPP) President