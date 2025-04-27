As Labour Day approaches, it is important to reflect on the state of workers’ rights in Zambia. I wish to draw urgent attention to the plight of casual workers at ZESCO, who continue to endure unsafe and unfair working conditions.

Casual workers are deployed without proper protective equipment such as work suits, gum boots, and gloves, in clear violation of Section 13 of the Employment Code Act No. 3 of 2019, which requires employers to ensure a safe working environment. Furthermore, they are made to work on weekends and public holidays without receiving the mandatory overtime or double pay as provided under Section 48 of the same Act.

Disturbingly, these workers can be terminated with as little as one day’s notice, often without due process or representation, despite Section 5 of the Act guaranteeing every worker the right to join and be represented by a union. Additionally, Section 28 of the Act prohibits “casualisation,” yet casual employees at ZESCO continue to perform permanent duties without being transitioned to full-time contracts.

President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized that “labour is a critical factor of production” and stressed that the government “takes labour issues seriously,” maintaining an open-door policy for workers’ concerns (Lusaka Times, December 2023). During last year’s Labour Day celebrations, he further urged all employers to prioritize the welfare of their employees, stating, “Workers are the engine of the economy… Employers, investors, let’s take care of employees” (ILO News, May 2023).

In the spirit of these commitments and as Labour Day draws near, it is my sincere appeal to ZESCO management and relevant authorities to urgently review the status of casual workers, comply fully with the law, and offer these workers permanent employment and dignified working conditions.

Labour Day should not just be about speeches and parades — it should be a time to act decisively to uphold the rights and dignity of all workers.

Concerned Citizen