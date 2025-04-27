President Hakainde Hichilema joined the faithful at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Long Acres, Lusaka, to attend a solemn Requiem Mass in honour of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

In a moving tribute, President Hichilema reflected on Pope Francis’s extraordinary life, describing him as a “moral beacon of our time,” a “tireless servant of God,” and a “fearless advocate for justice, peace, and human dignity.”

President Hichilema recalled that shortly after assuming public office, he made a purposeful visit to the Holy See, a gesture meant to express profound gratitude to a man who embodied both statesmanship and pastoral grace.

“Pope Francis broke barriers, looked beyond race and ethnicity, and built bridges across faiths, cultures, and nations,” the President said. He further noted that the Pope’s call for social justice and environmental stewardship deeply resonated with Zambia’s national values.

“As we honour his life and legacy, may we all be inspired to become instruments of peace, unity, compassion, and mercy within our communities,” President Hichilema urged.

The President also expressed Zambia’s solidarity with the Catholic Church and people of faith around the world during this period of mourning.

Pope Francis is remembered for his humble leadership, unwavering commitment to the marginalized, and his powerful message of unity and hope.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” President Hichilema concluded.



