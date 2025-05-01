By Exhilda Mwansa

When the opposition bloc announced a joint press briefing earlier this week, it ignited curiosity and anticipation across the country. Many imagined that perhaps a major declaration was on the horizon a roadmap to challenge the UPND administration as the 2026 elections draw nearer.

The build-up was intense, especially following a leaked audio that cast doubts over the unity within the opposition ranks. Yet, despite visible tensions, the alliance showed composure and a united front, a feat worth noting.

But when the moment came, the outcome was underwhelming. No strategic punch. No fresh proposals. Just a call almost a plea for dialogue with President Hakainde Hichilema.

On the surface, it looked like a reasonable political move. But scratch deeper, and it revealed more vulnerability than strength. With over a year to go before elections, the opposition’s call for talks with a president known for shunning inclusive engagement came off as poorly timed and miscalculated.

HH, whether deliberately or by default, now holds the upper hand. If he chooses to entertain their call, it will likely be on his terms. He’ll control the agenda, lead the optics, and emerge as the gracious leader open to dialogue even if he gives nothing in return.

Let’s be honest HH had multiple opportunities to call for genuine dialogue in the past. He didn’t. Not during economic hardships. Not during the cyber laws debate. Not when the public and civil society stood in opposition to controversial legislative changes or the deepening power crisis. If dialogue wasn’t meaningful then, what has changed now?

The president’s track record suggests he is more inclined to bulldoze than build consensus. Not even diplomatic pressure from international partners has shifted that stance. So why now should anyone believe that a dialogue table, if set, will be anything more than a trap?

By seeking dialogue now, the opposition might have unintentionally legitimized HH’s posture. Worse still, they may have handed him a public relations advantage he didn’t have to work for. In politics, perception is everything. The image of an opposition alliance “asking” for a meeting can easily be reframed by the ruling party as a sign of capitulation.

Zambians are looking for alternatives. Not a coalition that appears unsure or reactive. The 2021 UPND victory was largely about confidence and clarity of purpose. If the current opposition wishes to replicate that, they must project strength not submit themselves to an orchestrated political chess game.

Ultimately, the opposition may have walked right into a narrative trap one where HH emerges strong and presidential, and they appear fragmented, uncertain, and yes desperate for an audience.