“Only FAZ President Can Chair AGM” – Kazabu Challenges Minister’s Statement

Livingstone, Sunday, May 4

FAZ life member Lackson Kazabu has dismissed Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu’s remarks suggesting that current FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is ineligible to chair the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 9 in Kabwe, citing an alleged expired term.

Speaking to journalists, Kazabu emphasized that FIFA’s endorsement of FAZ’s electoral roadmap overrides the Minister’s position, stressing that the FAZ constitution explicitly grants the sitting president the authority to preside over all meetings, including AGMs and extraordinary sessions.

“The Minister should know that FIFA now requires all national associations to submit a roadmap for elective AGMs,” Kazabu said. “Unlike before, elections now begin at the provincial level before culminating in the final AGM. FAZ followed this process, and FIFA approved it. If there were issues, FIFA would have intervened. The Minister’s statement contradicts FIFA’s guidance.”

Kazabu also urged FAZ councillors and delegates to resist external influence, warning against divisive tactics ahead of the elections.

“Councillors must exercise their rightful authority in electing the executive committee without interference,” he said. “Reject any attempts to manipulate your decisions or spread malicious propaganda. The football family must remain united, regardless of the election outcome.”

He further criticized the Minister’s stance as illogical, comparing it to suggesting that a company secretary could chair a shareholders’ meeting