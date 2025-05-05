Economist Warns Liquidity Crisis Threatens Zambia’s Economic Growth

Lusaka – Economist Trevor Hambayi has raised alarm over Zambia’s persistent liquidity challenges, warning that the prolonged cash flow constraints are significantly impeding the country’s economic growth prospects.

Speaking in a business news interview, Mr. Hambayi noted that since 2015, government monetary policies aimed at curbing inflation have inadvertently restricted liquidity in the economy. While acknowledging the necessity of controlling inflation, he emphasized that the limited availability of funds has had unintended consequences.

“These policies, though well-intended, have squeezed liquidity to a point where the private sector is struggling to access capital needed for reinvestment and expansion,” Hambayi said. “This undermines the private sector’s ability to play its pivotal role in driving sustainable economic growth.”

He further highlighted that Zambia’s long-standing dependence on foreign direct investment (FDI) as the main economic driver is unsustainable. According to Hambayi, a more balanced approach is needed one that empowers local businesses and supports domestic investment through improved financial flows.

“The over-reliance on FDI puts us in a vulnerable position. We must stimulate internal economic activity by addressing liquidity issues to foster genuine, homegrown growth,” he said.

Mr. Hambayi warned that if the current liquidity constraints persist, Zambia risks facing prolonged stagnation in private sector productivity and broader national development.