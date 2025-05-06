The government has publicly distanced itself from controversial statements made by Mafinga Member of Parliament and opposition Patriotic Front leader, Mr. Robert Chabinga, during a press conference held on 2nd May 2025. Chabinga’s remarks, perceived as inflammatory and targeted at members of the diplomatic community, have triggered concern from both local observers and foreign missions.

In a prompt and strongly worded response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation clarified that Mr. Chabinga’s views do not reflect the Government’s official stance, nor do they align with Zambia’s foreign policy principles. The Government emphasized its commitment to the Vienna Convention and to the respectful, rules-based engagement with international partners.

Below is the full official statement from the Government:

Lusaka, 5th May 2025 — The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has issued a formal clarification regarding recent statements made by Mr. Robert Chabinga, Member of Parliament for Mafinga and leader of the opposition Patriotic Front, during a press conference held on 2nd May 2025.

In a strongly worded press statement, the Ministry unequivocally distanced the Government from Mr. Chabinga’s remarks, noting that his views do not represent the official position, policy, or diplomatic posture of the Republic of Zambia. The Government reiterated Zambia’s unwavering commitment to its sovereign foreign policy, grounded in constructive bilateral and multilateral engagement.

Zambia reaffirmed its status as a responsible and active member of the international community, upholding the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961). The Convention provides a vital framework for the conduct of diplomats and emphasises mutual respect between host and sending states. In line with this, the Government expressed appreciation for the vital role played by the diplomatic corps in supporting Zambia’s development agenda.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed its full commitment to ensuring that diplomats serving in Zambia enjoy their privileges and immunities without fear or undue interference. Equally, it was acknowledged that diplomats are expected to respect the laws and regulations of the host state, including the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs.

The Ministry also took the opportunity to remind political leaders and stakeholders that matters relating to diplomatic accreditation and conduct fall exclusively under its jurisdiction. No individual or political entity is authorised to speak or act on behalf of the Government in such matters.

While Zambia welcomes robust political dialogue, the Ministry cautioned that inflammatory rhetoric, particularly in matters of foreign relations, can compromise the nation’s diplomatic integrity and standing within the global community.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of Zambia’s dedication to fostering cordial, respectful, and mutually beneficial international relationships.

(Original signed)

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.P.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Lusaka

5th May, 2025