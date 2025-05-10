Renowned entrepreneur, educator, and innovator to lead three impactful initiatives — business education, responsible gaming, and road safety!

International betting company 1xBet proudly announces the appointment of Suzyo Shawa, CEO and founder of Magnate, as its official brand ambassador in Zambia. The announcement was made at a press conference in Lusaka, where the company unveiled three collaborative initiatives with Magnate aimed at supporting youth and promoting responsible betting in society.

Magnate is a well-known entrepreneur, UNZA lecturer, and digital expert whose experience and charisma will be key in driving the brand’s social projects forward.

“Becoming a brand ambassador is not just a title; it’s a deepening of a relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common mission,” said Magnate during his speech.

“These projects are not just about talk — they’re about real action, real impact, and real change.”

1xBet x Magnate: A Partnership for Change

By combining Magnate’s expertise in education, entrepreneurship, and media with 1xBet’s mission to support local communities, the brand is launching three social projects focused on Zambia’s key areas: education, responsible betting, and road safety.

1xBusinessHub: A Business School for Youth

This educational initiative for young entrepreneurs featuresMagnate as the main lecturer and mentor. The program includes:

• Three lectures covering the basics of business, finance, and affiliate marketing;

• A special session on betting basics and responsible gaming;

• An online version of the course available to all registered users.

Upon completion, participants will submit their business plans. The top three will pitch their ideas live to a jury led by Magnate. The winner receives a grant to launch their project — a real chance to turn ideas into reality.

“I know what it’s like to start from zero. And I know how much it means to have someone believe in your potential,” emphasizes the new 1xBet ambassador.

1xBalance: Responsible Gaming Campaign

Together with Magnate, the brand is launching a campaign to promote responsible betting, featuring:

• Magnate’s video tips on bankroll management and betting strategies;

• Live streams discussing betting and principles of healthy play;

• An online quiz to test knowledge of responsible gaming rules;

• A social media challenge and content series under the hashtag #1xBalance.

The goal is not only to inform but to cultivate a new culture of safe, risk-free gaming.

“Freedom means choice — but choice should be informed. We want betting to stay fun, safe, and smart,” says Magnate.

Safety on the Road: A Culture of Driving Responsibility

1xBet and Magnate join forces to promote responsible road behavior through the Safety on the Road campaign. This initiative targets all road users — from drivers to pedestrians — with the aim of making Zambia’s roads safer for everyone.

Magnate actively supports the mission:

“Every day, we face risks on the roads. Through media, through public events, through personal example — I want to be part of the solution.”

As project ambassador, Magnate will take part in:

• Three TV segments addressing road safety and infrastructure;

• Masterclasses and “road-talks” for drivers — practical sessions on real-life road scenarios;

• A video tour with Magnate behind the wheel, sharing his perspective on road safety;

• A night roadshow as the campaign’s grand finale and a public call to action.

Each project will include educational media coverage, a dedicated website section, social media support, and integration with local influencers and media outlets.

“This is more than just a partnership. It’s an opportunity to do something meaningful together with a brand that genuinely cares about people,” says Magnate.

1xBet = Responsible Gaming, Responsible Driving, and Responsible Education

1xBet has long been known as a brand that supports local initiatives and invests in societal development. Its partnership with Magnate goes beyond traditional ambassadorship — it’s a strategic collaboration to elevate financial, educational, and social awareness in Zambia.

“There’s a lot of work ahead — but I’m ready. And I know that together, we’re going to do something truly valuable for Zambia.”

1xBet continues to deliver social messages through innovative formats: live streams, educational platforms, media projects, and offline events. In 2025, the brand — alongside Magnate — will focus on responsibility, progress, and meaningful development.

Stay tuned to 1xBet Zambia’s social media and official website for more updates.

https://instagram.com/1xbet.zambia

https://www.facebook.com/zambia.1xbet/