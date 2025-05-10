Keith Mweemba has been elected as the new Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president after securing 45 votes during the reconvened elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Kabwe on Friday.

The Lusaka-based lawyer will commence his four-year term from 2025 to 2029, succeeding Andrew Kamanga, who led FAZ from 2016 to 2025.

Mweemba beat a field of four other contenders, with incumbent Kamanga polling 20 votes, former FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala finishing with 17 votes, while Francis Hafwiti and Emmanuel Munaile failed to register a vote.

The elections, which were the only agenda item on the day as unanimously agreed by the Congress, were conducted under the supervision of a FIFA, CAF and COSAFA delegation led by FIFA’s Senior Manager for Member Associations Governance, Ahmed Harraz.

In the Vice Presidential race, the position will be decided by a runoff later today after none of the three candidates secured the required 50 percent plus one vote.

Incumbent Justin Mumba received 41 votes, while Mutale N’gandu came close with 40 votes. Christopher Kasale polled one vote, and will not proceed to the second round.

Meanwhile, Col. Priscilla Katoba was ratified as the FAZ Women’s National Representative, having gone unopposed. Her nomination was proposed by Green Buffaloes Women FC and seconded by FC MUZA.