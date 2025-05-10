By Kapya Kaoma

In Zambian politics, memory is fragile. To enter the corridors of power means leaving your convictions at the door. One day, a man stands tall on principle; the next, he’s bowing at the altar of convenience. And few recent conversions have been as swift—or as sorrowful—as that of Dr. Elias Munshya.

Once a bold and eloquent voice against injustice, Munshya earned respect for his incisive commentary while studying in the United States. He criticized the Lungu regime with courage, drawing on legal acumen and moral clarity. He even cited my own work, showing the intellectual independence that once defined his public presence.

Then, his phone rang from the Plot One.

“Dr. Elias. This is President Hakainde Hichilema. You are appointed Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia.”

Munshya’s once prophetic voice first softened, then fell silent—only to reappear, oddly upbeat and devoutly loyal to the god he now serves. Like Pilato before him, he traded in his prophetic independence for the purse. But at what cost?

I don’t believe every public servant should become a sycophant. It is possible to serve and still speak the truth to power. But Munshya has chosen the path of complicity, not conscience. His defense of the widely criticized Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act—rebranded under UPND as a mere “improvement”—reeks of hypocrisy and shame. This is the same law Hichilema once passionately opposed.

Even more disconcerting is Munshya’s endorsement of constitutional amendments and the controversial delimitation of constituencies—moves that Hichilema, not long ago, condemned as anti-democratic. The President even quoted the Holy Bible to justify his opposition. Lungu listened and didn’t do it. But why is HH so busy trying to do it? Can Munshya answer us? Seriously, I wonder if Munshya’s legal and theological training failed him, or only suppressed to impress his god.

As both lawyer and theologian, Munshya should know better. Instead, his recent online appearances veer into the surreal. In one video, with an unnerving smile, he claims to be “hated” by PF loyalists—wearing their scorn like a crown. But this isn’t hatred; it’s heartbreak. The disappointment in his Facebook comments is palpable. People aren’t angry because he’s changed roles. They’re grieving because he has lost his ubuntu.

He boasts about falling fuel prices and a strengthening kwacha, but conveniently ignores the full picture. The dollar is wobbling under global pressures, and the Trump-era tariffs have shaken markets far beyond Zambia’s influence. And what about the $20 million in drought relief that vanished without a trace? Or the $3 billion in corruption losses recently flagged by the U.S. Ambassador? On these matters, Munshya is suspiciously silent.

Of course, a diplomat lives off government allowances. Silence can be bought—but not dignity and decency. The people see through it. They know when a man has gone from advocate to apologist. They can equally tell when a sharp mind has dulled into a political mouthpiece of useless propaganda. And they mourn the decency that was lost in the trade.

I don’t think Dr. Munshya isn’t just defending Hichilema’s politics, he’s auditioning for him. Whether he’s angling for a cabinet post or praying for a political resurrection, the performance is in full swing. We can all see it.

But there is something every politician should remember–there is life after politics. Sadly, dignity and decency, once traded, can hardly be reclaimed. In politics, after the applause fades and the titles vanish, it won’t be party loyalists who write your legacy, but the people who remember who you used to be.

I pray Amb. Elias Munshya still has a chance to reclaim that man. But for now, all I can pray is, God help him. God help me too.

Kapya Kaoma