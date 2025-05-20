Kanchibiya, Zambia

In what is fast becoming an environmental and public health crisis, Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency, has issued an urgent appeal to national authorities, regulatory agencies, and local stakeholders to take immediate action over severe pollution in the Kanchibiya River.

The river, a critical source of life and livelihood for thousands of residents in Muchinga Province, is reportedly being contaminated by upstream gold mining operations. Alarming images and accounts from residents have revealed toxic discharge and discoloration of the water threatening food security, livestock, health, and biodiversity in the region.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised over environmental negligence linked to mineral extraction in Zambia. However, what distinguishes this case is the scale of local dependency on the river and the apparent disregard for community welfare in pursuit of economic exploitation.

MP Chanda’s strong-worded statement is not just a call for accountability it is a plea for immediate environmental justice and long-term sustainability. His demand for multi-agency intervention, regulatory review, and safe water provision underscores the urgency of the matter.

Below is the full press statement released by Hon. Chanda:

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

Date: 20th May 2025

URGENT CALL TO ACTION ON POLLUTION OF THE KANCHIBIYA RIVER

I wish to express deep concern over the deteriorating state of the Kanchibiya River. Recent images and firsthand accounts indicate a disturbing level of pollution, attributed largely to upstream gold mining activities. This alarming development threatens not only the ecological balance of our district but the very livelihoods and health of the people who depend on this river.

The Kanchibiya River is a lifeline for thousands of residents. It is used daily for bathing, drinking, livestock, gardening, and small-scale farming. The degradation of this water source places entire communities at risk from waterborne diseases to the collapse of subsistence agriculture and livestock activities.

It is particularly concerning that this damage is allegedly originating from mining activities at the river’s source. The pursuit of mineral wealth cannot come at the expense of human life, dignity, and the environment. We must ensure that all mining operations, whether legal or illegal, are subject to stringent environmental oversight and community consultation.

I therefore once again call on the following:

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) to immediately investigate the source and extent of the pollution and take appropriate enforcement actions. The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development to review all mining licenses and operations within the watershed feeding into the Kanchibiya River. The Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation, in conjunction with local authorities, to assess the impact on communities and provide interim safe water alternatives. All stakeholders, including traditional leadership and civil society organisations, to speak with one voice in defence of our natural resources and people.

As Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya, I remain committed to protecting the environmental integrity of our district. I will raise this matter in the relevant parliamentary platforms and ensure that both local and national authorities are held accountable for addressing it.

Our rivers must nourish life, not carry the poison of unchecked exploitation. Let us act swiftly and decisively for today’s residents and future generations.

Signed:

Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, MP for Kanchibiya Constituency