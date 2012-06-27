PF Government -Consistently inconsistent

By G.USENGA
We have observed several inconsistencies among the PF government officials and this is really setting some doubtful lines of competency. I always wonder whether these guys really consult each other before stating anything. This is the reason why people are doubtful as to whether PF government has any economic policy framework or not. If they had a clear economic agenda properly codified, they would have been referring to it all the time before opening their mouths and start making eye-blink comments which are usually not consistent with what another ministers talk about.
Recently when the President was in United Kingdom, this is what he said to the investors
Quote from Times of Zambia, 8 June, 2012
PRESIDENT Michael Sata has assured investors that his administration will not impose restrictions on those doing business in Zambia from externalising their profits. The President gave the assurance in his keynote address to the Commonwealth Economic Forum in London yesterday when he addressed more than 300 United Kingdom-based entrepreneurs as well as Zambians in the Diaspora.“One thing you can be assured of is that there will be no restrictions to profit repatriation. You can send to wherever profits you make anywhere in the world. You can send to Timbuktu or Canal Islands. We shall allow you to do that,” Mr. Sata said.(times of Zambia,June,8,2012)
But in today’s paper, Times of Zambia (27/06/2012), Chikwanda who mostly has come to the rescue of many misplaced economic statements from the President and Bob Sichinga, is quoted as follows;
GOVERNMENT will introduce policy measures to stop companies from externalising all their export earnings, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda has said.
Mr. Chikwanda announced in Parliament yesterday that the move would help create a conducive environment for both investors and Zambians. He said the MMD administration erred during its reign to allow investors, especially in the mining sector, to externalise all export earnings, placing the country at a disadvantage in terms of benefitting from exports. He was responding to concerns raised by Sinazongwe Member of Parliament, Richwell Siamunene (UPND), on what measures Government was taking to ensure that not all profits were externalised.“We are in the process of enforcing policy to ensure that export companies including the mines do not externalise all their export earnings.“This has been disadvantaging the country. This enabling environment was introduced by our colleagues in the opposition who we replaced, but we want to correct this and introduce an enabling environment for both the investors and the people,” he said.
But you can start wondering as whether there is any collaboration among these officials because there is only a space of less than three weeks between when these opposite statements were produced. This shows these guys don’t seem to have any economic plan but purely on trial-and-error.
In fact Chikwanda should realize that the mistake by the previous government, MMD, of allowing profit-flight, is still being repeated today, except that with PF government, this has been fully allowed and blessed by the Head of State, H.E. MC.Sata.
Now what mistake are you correcting when for the first time, the President has fully allowed investors to externalise the profits?
PF government should be serious and get back to work; they are no longer an opposition group.
Once a thief and a liar, always one.
one
Usenga shut up wasting space on LT the concerns are to try and see how their moneys would be reinvested back in our economy like any other developed nation does……the reason why everyone is up in arms wanting to nationalize is because all moneys are leaving the country hence our resources are not reaching poor people……..LT’s rubbish publication too
What did your president say you fool? cant you see that it is this Satan thing who was lying in London after eating good food. shame on your mum who gave birth to you. You are cursed forever
Usenga if you had analysed and not just read both statements you will have noted the difference. Chikwanda is talking of curbing externalisation of export proceeds whilst MCS talks of free repartriation or externalisation of profits – big difference. Even our own regional economical powerhouse SA has policies that require most export proceeds to be retained by local banks. Angola too has restrictions, why shouldn’t we do the same?
You clearly have no idea what you’re talking about.No entity would even function if what you’re alluding to is possible even in the absense of govt .
Umusungu is right. There is no inconsistency here. The two are talking about two different things. Whether what they are talking about right or wrong is not the subject matter.
iwe zero boys ndiwe zero zoona. Olo nikonda ba Party in Falling
ladies and gentlemen, I prsent to u Mr. Sata to u all.
Foolish PF supporters yesterday were saying MMD should pay its bills. Well tell your god Sata to tell his idols, Mutembo and M’membe to also settle their bill. Nonsense!
This is the SERGEON GENERAL GIVINGU A WARNING: WHYSKY IS VERY BAD FOR YOUR HEALTH. LOOK WHAT IT HAS DONE TO ALEXANDER CHIKWANDA’S FACE.
BE WARNED. PROBLEM IS CHIKWANDA ONLY TALKS SENSE WHEN HE HAS TAKEN WHYSKY AND MISSES HIS OWN WRITEN LINES WHEN READING AND WHEN SOBER. HE SHAKES.
Perhaps the author should capitalise the word ALL instead of government. Problem solved from a literary perspective :)
ba #5 Koma ya…. am PF supportor but LT allowing such uncritical thinking is wasting our time…. reasoning in articles should held high, critics from both iwe MMD naine PF are waiting to see government going the right thing…the article is rising the bad in us hahahahaha
Thats the PF circus for you.For ever being inconsistent.Reminds me of how Sata undid what Lubinda said in Botswana.I think PF should study their policies if they have any and have regular meetings so they all speak with one voice.No need to attack citizens who note your mistakes.You are now in government and have a huge responsibility on your shoulders.
Mr Usenga G, please seek expert advise before you comment on technical issues. Export Earnings are not equal to Profits. So H.E.MC Sata was talking about something completely different from what Hon.Chikwanda was commenting on in parliament.I won’t teach you this but try to research and inform the masses properly. Its the same as saying Profit is not Cash bwana. I end here, research please.
@ # 4 walasa bwino apo. usenga is a useless writer who deos not understand something b4 he writes them. he is so damn dull this piece of shittty
I have never commented on this Forum but feel compelled to comment today just to throw some light on what is being said here.
I do believe that the writer has an inherent bias or is it just lack of knowledge. The two statements are not inconsistent at all. Profit is arrived at after You have deducted all the costs including Workers Salaries (Paid to Zambian) Fuels procured from Oil Marketing companies in Zambia etc. It is only after all these including taxes on Profits and dividends to local shareholders have been paid that an Investor can externalise whatever portion remains. (PROFITS) What is obtaining now is that the Revenues – That is money from Sale of Copper does not even need to come to Zambia. It is externalized. I believe this is what the minister is talking about.
Ghosh, i can even begin to fathom how you believe that explanation makes sense.Ask yourself how the company even functions if that is remotely possible.
@ # 6 go for english grammar lessons, your brain is so empty and full of water
The minister also answered with a wrong answer. The question was on the profits but he decided to anwer on proceeds. Is it luck of understanding of the language?
The only one here that makes sense.
YOU ARE VERY RIGHT
The bridge is too far
Don’t kubeba. You promise heaven and deliver hell. This is Sata’s modus operandi.
If I were an investor, I would believe Chikwanda.
Don’t worry, Investors know that Sata was lying in England. They get those types of lies from heads of states from poor and desperate countries all the time. It is amazing the extent to which PF supporters will go to support their idiotic president, AKA Chimbwi no plan Sata. The problem is simple. PF does not have enough intelligent people to run the country. In my opinion, their best people are Scott, Sichinga and Lubinda. Outside of these, its just dunderheads with big egos and big mouths. And even if these might have some good ideas here and there, the problem is they constantly be bumping heads with illiterates like Sata, Kabimba and GBM who are the real shot callers in the PF clan. We are in for a good ride, hold on to your seat.
Mr Usenga, Mr Chikwanda did not say Government will ban externalisation of profits but will not allow investors to externalise ALL profits – meaning Investors will be allowed but there will be a minimum amount someone can externalise. it happens everywhere, Ghana and other countries, now I wonder what inconsistencies you ar talking about. Arent you the same chap who wrote something nasty about Edith Nawakwi and further support you angel HH?
Sad state of affairs;who is this G.Usenga chap?? Honestly is this how you write an article, is it these lazy feeble minded chaps from the “sms text facebook generation” who are too disinclined to sit down and coherently type up an article on a lap top, this is a cut and paste con-job.
LT admin is this chap one of yours? That chap who doesn’t know how to switch on the spell-checker, you chaps will soon run of funny alias for these comedians.
G.Usenga if you want to be a journalist go to college or UNZA there are no shortcuts my friend, this is not your Facebook status update or watchpig website??
my thoughts where that he meant not all “meaning just almost the same as Sata said” profit are profit you do as you please.
My guess is the regulation/restriction will mean as long as you are putting back into the economy and benefits the company and zambias, you can do whatever you like with the extra dolla.
And again i repeat Your president only lucks deplomacy thats its seems will never change. there is a rule as to how how should put a message across when in position of authority especially someone who is head of state/government
Who let the savages out? Pf are worse than hungry lions
A govt of the Bembas by the Bembas for the Bembas! What do you expect, Ubomba mwibala alya mwibala!
Iweb snoopy doggy doggy, zo ona ulimbwa!! Does it mean that if i cant speak swhahili, or english or any other foreign language properly, then im dull?? Look at the chinese for instance, who cany speak or write in the english language, yet are one of the most intelligent humasn beings on earth, we mbwa iwe!!!
it’s simple he Chikwanda said from externalizing “ALL” your export earnings and Sata said we won’t stop you from externalizing your export profits he didn’t say “ALL”….I guess their statements don’t contradict each other….or maybe it’s just me!!!
@27′ the problem is you, its the writer of this article who has a warped brain, failing to use common sense in simple statements like this.
meant to say problem is not you.
ka chibamba kanyama, znbc failing to televise euro 2012 semis. How is that mr DG? it’s the first in recent memories of znbc, that, this public institution financed heavily by tax payers has treated us to stone age life. failing to plan by this over rated economists
do you know what PF stands for? ‘Pafya Matufi’.
There are people out there who just want to see PF dies so early so that they can “inherit” leadership. PF is consolidated in power now and will go past 2016. PF will deliver you some good goodies men. You shall see new investments, roads, new govt offices especially in new districts, new energy. The power problem will be sorted out in the PF reign. Then Chipimo will take it and make it a power superhouse…
I can’t even see how folks believe what they’re writing makes sense.If you externalize all proceeds how do you pay workers,pay for fuel/electricity,taxes and salaries? If you don’t allow externalization of profits do you think you’ll get foreign any investors?NO . Only #16 seems to grasp the misunderstanding.
There is no inconsistency here. The two are talking about two different things; all export earnings and profits.
Polesana Zambia!!
Was that a mistake? Those who had clear policy position and direction knew that at first they had to attract investors and progressively share the benefits! The current regime does not seem to know what to do first! They are lucky that the previous regimes’s policy benefits will be harvested by them! but for how long with these inconsistencies??????????
Eeeeh! you people quarrel. Yaba – I wish this energy could be channeled into manufacturing products that would make us better off today mwe!
PF carders like their politicians.You chaps are as dunderheads as your goons in Government.How can you fail to notice inconsistencies in these simple statements. In both statements the keyword is “earnings”.Do you know what earnings are and how the companies arrive at the earings figure. Assuming what you (PF carders) what you are saying is correct how do you apply such law if it was to be put in place. You people should go back to school so that you can run national affairs properly. You think invetsors are as duft as you are. Dont sent miced and meaningless message to the would be investors because they are clever to read between the lines. CNP Government.
We are in a hurry to develop this country men. We need money, money to do that. The poverty levels are high. The key in Chikwanda’s statement is “a conducive environment to benefit the investor and the people”. How come Solwezi still has one tar road running through town and no tared lateral roads? Yet copper is going everyday!
Quote from Times of Zambia, 8 June, 2012
PRESIDENT Michael Sata has assured investors that his administration will not impose restrictions on those doing business in Zambia from externalising their profits.
But in today’s paper, Times of Zambia (27/06/2012), Chikwanda who mostly has come to the rescue of many misplaced economic statements from the President and Bob Sichinga, is quoted as follows;
GOVERNMENT will introduce policy measures to stop companies from externalising all their export earnings, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda has said.
TWO TOTALLY DIFFERENT THINGS IN THE ARTICLE MR USENGA.
PROFITS & EXPORTS EARNING, VERY VERY DIFFERENT.
EXPORT EARNING = MOST LIKELY FROM OUR COPPER.
PROFITS = FROM THERE OWN BUSINESES.
