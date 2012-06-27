PF Government -Consistently inconsistent

By G.USENGA

We have observed several inconsistencies among the PF government officials and this is really setting some doubtful lines of competency. I always wonder whether these guys really consult each other before stating anything. This is the reason why people are doubtful as to whether PF government has any economic policy framework or not. If they had a clear economic agenda properly codified, they would have been referring to it all the time before opening their mouths and start making eye-blink comments which are usually not consistent with what another ministers talk about.

Recently when the President was in United Kingdom, this is what he said to the investors

Quote from Times of Zambia, 8 June, 2012

PRESIDENT Michael Sata has assured investors that his administration will not impose restrictions on those doing business in Zambia from externalising their profits. The President gave the assurance in his keynote address to the Commonwealth Economic Forum in London yesterday when he addressed more than 300 United Kingdom-based entrepreneurs as well as Zambians in the Diaspora.“One thing you can be assured of is that there will be no restrictions to profit repatriation. You can send to wherever profits you make anywhere in the world. You can send to Timbuktu or Canal Islands. We shall allow you to do that,” Mr. Sata said.(times of Zambia,June,8,2012)

But in today’s paper, Times of Zambia (27/06/2012), Chikwanda who mostly has come to the rescue of many misplaced economic statements from the President and Bob Sichinga, is quoted as follows;

GOVERNMENT will introduce policy measures to stop companies from externalising all their export earnings, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda has said.

Mr. Chikwanda announced in Parliament yesterday that the move would help create a conducive environment for both investors and Zambians. He said the MMD administration erred during its reign to allow investors, especially in the mining sector, to externalise all export earnings, placing the country at a disadvantage in terms of benefitting from exports. He was responding to concerns raised by Sinazongwe Member of Parliament, Richwell Siamunene (UPND), on what measures Government was taking to ensure that not all profits were externalised.“We are in the process of enforcing policy to ensure that export companies including the mines do not externalise all their export earnings.“This has been disadvantaging the country. This enabling environment was introduced by our colleagues in the opposition who we replaced, but we want to correct this and introduce an enabling environment for both the investors and the people,” he said.

But you can start wondering as whether there is any collaboration among these officials because there is only a space of less than three weeks between when these opposite statements were produced. This shows these guys don’t seem to have any economic plan but purely on trial-and-error.

In fact Chikwanda should realize that the mistake by the previous government, MMD, of allowing profit-flight, is still being repeated today, except that with PF government, this has been fully allowed and blessed by the Head of State, H.E. MC.Sata.

Now what mistake are you correcting when for the first time, the President has fully allowed investors to externalise the profits?

PF government should be serious and get back to work; they are no longer an opposition group.