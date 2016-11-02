Another Lusaka wife kills husband

Another Lusaka wife has killed her husband in rage of anger after a domestic dispute.

The woman only identified as Mrs Milumbe, a member of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA University of Zambia Congregation and works for Focus Insurance is allegedly to have hit the husband with a blunt instrument and when he fell to the ground, she went into the car and ran over him.

The deceased was buried on Tuesday.

A family source said, “Mr Milumbe, a member of UNZA SDA church had a fight with his wife and it seems she hit him with something in the head that made him collapse. Then she ran over him with her vehicle in the presence of their 8 and 6-year-old kids and he died on the spot Mrs Milumbe is currently detailed at Makeni Police Station.

Other family sources revealed that the couple was allegedly fighting for custody the two children after going on separation.

The couple had been separated and Mrs Milumbe had briefly moved out of the matrimonial home but she went on the fateful night pick up the kids and that is when the quarrel ensued.

“She accidentally run over him as she was trying to escape with one of the children following their separation,” another relative said.

The Zambia Police is yet to issue a statement on the incident.