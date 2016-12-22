DEC arrests Luanshya woman

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on the Copperbelt has arrested a business woman of Luanshya Town for trafficking in cocaine.
Justina Phiri, 37 of House No. 86KM Kamirenda area in Luanshya District has been arrested for trafficking in 48 rocks of cocaine.
DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo confirmed Wednesday in a statement that the suspect was arrested in Kitwe at her named Guest House situated in Kwacha East and she would appear in court soon.
Ms Katongo said the suspect was purportedly connected to a notorious Nigerian drug dealer by the name of Wisdom Amagbaobi who was convicted in 2012 and deported back to Nigeria for drug related offences.
She said Amagbaobi was allegedly back in Zambia and was currently on the run.
“A DEC manhunt has since been instituted to ascertain his whereabouts,”Ms Katongo said.
Eish some women go to far… Cocaine. I really can’t understand people who take these drugs when we have so many examples of how drugs wreck ones life.
Sad to note that a lady is associated with drugs that ruin peoples lives. Please engage in meaningful business to earn your living. In other countries she can be executed.
It’s because of the hardships that we subjected in PF government
Thats not an excuse to engage in a bad vice
@3 So Mwaanga and Sikota Wina were going through hardships when they got involved in drug trafficking? Come on if you’re a thief you’re a thief and if you’re decent you will remain so no matter the conditions.
Our Zambian borders are very porous. One gets deported through Kasumbalesa in the morning and in the evening you see the same person in the night clubs in Kitwe – and life goes on as usual.
@3, king temple since you know the root cause why don’t you screw her and
give her some money for food
