DEC arrests Luanshya woman

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on the Copperbelt has arrested a business woman of Luanshya Town for trafficking in cocaine.

Justina Phiri, 37 of House No. 86KM Kamirenda area in Luanshya District has been arrested for trafficking in 48 rocks of cocaine.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo confirmed Wednesday in a statement that the suspect was arrested in Kitwe at her named Guest House situated in Kwacha East and she would appear in court soon.

Ms Katongo said the suspect was purportedly connected to a notorious Nigerian drug dealer by the name of Wisdom Amagbaobi who was convicted in 2012 and deported back to Nigeria for drug related offences.

She said Amagbaobi was allegedly back in Zambia and was currently on the run.

“A DEC manhunt has since been instituted to ascertain his whereabouts,”Ms Katongo said.