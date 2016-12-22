Human Rights Commission investigations unearths rampant abuse of workers at Horse Shoe Restaurant

An investigation carried out by the Human Rights Commission has revealed that there are widespread human rights and labour abuse at Lusaka’s Horse Shoe restaurant.
According to the report dated 22 December 2016 obtained in Lusaka, the Commission found that management at Horse Shoe uses insulting language against the workers including *F**k you, you rat, rotten eggs and idiots.
The report which was addressed to Ms Mika Mwambazi, the lady who first reported the incident also revealed that workers complained about the poor conditions of service under which they worked.
The workers said management makes unlawful deductions of their wages ranging from K 100 to K150 without any reasonable or lawful cause.
The investigations found that the said deductions were not stipulated anywhere but were arbitrary imposed on workers for late reporting, alleged failure to prepare food to meet certain standard among other reasons.
It said sometimes the mistake of one worker would result in the whole section or those working in the affected area suffering salary deductions.
The workers lamented that the said deductions left them with very little money to take home.
The workers also complained of inadequate transport allowance which ranged from between K3 to K10 saying it was insignificant to meet the cost of transportation.
The investigations by the Commission runs contrary to what Labour Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko revealed during a news conference held at Horse Shoe to the effect that there are no human rights and labour abuses at the posh restaurant.
Mrs Nonde Simukoko’s sentiments have since drawn with spread condemnation from a wide section of society with some calling for her resignation.
Joyce Simukoko should be fired for stating that there is no abuse and that the person who said it should be arrested. She was bribed and oiled to say that. the whole lot of a minister!! she should be ashamed.
Let Lungu flex his muscle on Joyce Simukoko. Flush her out.
Fire Joyce nonde immediately!!! The free lunch she corruptly ate at horse shoe is enough, no more stup!dity
If I recall, Joyce Simukoko said there was no racism at Horse Shoe Restaurant. In the article above, there is NO mention of racism, but instead they are reffering to Human Rights abuse, therefore Joyce and the Human Rights were looking at two different cases
I am sorry, but I dont see any racism in the insults – *F**k you, you rat, rotten eggs and ******.
And its not racism for management in “unlawful deductions of their wages”.
The question is why neither Joyce Simukoko nor the Human Rights did not take the holistic view and review both cases, and provide us with the overall picture thus removing this confusion. So condemn BOTH.
I did say it. How can the Minister take over the job of courts of law? This is the problem we have in Africa. Our leaders are bribed with school fees for the children in London and they cast a blind eye to wrong doing.
Sign the petition instead of just words
Definition of racism. 1 : a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race. .
Source: Mercian-Webster
I see nothing racist in the managers choice of words. That’s just thug language by the manager.
Tardiness, laziness, thieving and incompetence is the real issue here. Most of you here have never been employers in Zambia and you are talking from an employees point of view.
Come to South Carolina USA and see the difference between a racist and a white thug.
Hahaha ba Nonde, what do you have to say now? Your lies have just been exposed. And you are the minister responsible for protecting workers’ rights! I hope you get reprimanded (only because I know ECL won’t fire you) for your overzealous defence of a guilty employer.
Ba Miss Nonde just how did you investigate this horseshoe kitchen? How come your results vary so much from this one? Are you so taken in by white people that if they invite you to a meal you think “master cant just give me food for nothing. I must do something for master! I must arrest Mwambazi so master can be happy with me.”
@ #3, CORRUPTION!
This greedy Nonde’s greasy palms were oiled by these “Greasy Greeks”
Madam Labour Minister should resign on moral grounds. What were her teams investigating then?
They were investigating the menu, contemplating whether to give 4 stars or full 5 stars!!
That Judas Iscariot woman, for a few kwachas and a plate of food she was calling for the arrest of a whistle blower. Zambians must stop sleeping. This is no way to be governed.
Colonialism back on our door steps under PF watch.
Even the Old Colonial Police Constable Michael Sata would have breathed fire in Joyce’s face, everything is utter shambles under Lazy Lungu utter chaos, utter confusion, absolute disorder no leadership whatsoever!!
So you see and hear that?
Come labour day celebration the same workers will be dragged to a match past..while she parades her self on a podium waiting to read out empty speeches. what a country we live in.
But there ZAMBIAN owned companies that mistreat employees so before we condemn the “Greeks ” let’s also ensure we treat our people humanely.
Apples and oranges my dear, apples and oranges. If your husband or boyfriend are Greek, that is on you, we shall not tolerate this nonsense. Do not worry the Zambian firms mistreating employees too shall be disciplined. Like milk processing, cheese and butter are done separately. So you stop supporting nonsense, in order it too shall be delt with.
I shall not say bad things today because am calm.
Viva president Nawakwi the convention acceptor.
What she reported was very true, there’s no racial discrimination involved. It’s the attitude of the Zambian workers to blame. They want to come to work late and expect management to accept that? I would also call my workers names if they do the job right simple
Madam Nonde don’t worry, you will continue with your job cause ni pa zed pano nothing can happen to you. Viva to lack of morals!!!!!!!
But Zambia is Christian country??
It hurts and it is very disheartening to learn that Joyce Nonde will continue in her position without any shame and remorse.
This is embarrassing for the whole ministry of labour. She was calling for the arrest of the whistle blower and mentioned her name in the media. Can she also mention one by one the members of the investigation team that visited the restaurant so we know who they are. They must be held accountable for presenting her with false reports. Disgusted.
Mwila Mwambazi if you cherish your reputation sue both this old wen..h and government for being defamed.Don’t feel sory even if she apologises.Protect your reputation.And this matter should end with closure of the resturant and deportation of the owners.But not in Zed our president can’t do that.
If there is chance for lawyers to make a bigger killing plus Christmas bonus …this is it; not only have you got a case on the plate you have a grossly incompetent Gov’t official who put your prospective client’s life at stake by calling out her name!!
I could not even finish reading that article above, as my anger is just uncontrollable towards this woman…I am calling on State House for once show to some leadership; the minister was wrong to take it upon herself to oversee this sensitive case, are you telling us that all business with issues will be going to the Office of Labour Ministry. Lungu, you Lazy man put that bottle of 35cl Jameson Irish Whiskey and show some backbone for once, then let ACC take a look into it as well…this is the selfsame lack of Good Governance I always talk.
Some times President Robert Mugabe was right to chase the people with white face and long noses……They come to our beautiful zambia to make profit and again at the same time start abusing the zambian citizens in their own mother land. This is a serious issue and the government really need to act.
You are exhibiting racism yourself by generalization everyone…the issue here is the way this matter was handled. There are channels set out on how to handle such issues….these are issues were a inquiry is established so as the right and fair procedure is set out for both parties in the future.
Joyce Nonde Simukoko is too unskilled to be in that office so is everyone from Deputy PS to PS…this is 2016, we have learned unemployed UNZA graduates roaming the streets who can handle such issues more professionally.
*…issues where an inquiry is..
If ever there was a time president Lungu would make a name for himself, and has us forgive his charting of the skies for next year atlas, it is now. Replace this minister with a knowledgeable person, with a no remorse attitude. Someone that shall defend the employees and employers alike from arogant behavior, or slacking laziness, if the employees are to blame. With that said, Merry Christmas bloggers.
Viva president Nawakwi convention here we come.
If nonde is not fired, then we have a govt which is not for the suffering zambians but are politicians of the belly
Work culture issues among our people is pathetic, some deserve this kind of treatment because of utter laziness, theft and indiscipline. While I don’t condone any unjust mistreatment, It is also important to realize that we have a problem when it comes to work ethics among our people and as such the government should not look at one side of the coin to be seen to be condoning laziness but to come up with a win-win solution. Zambians used to have a good name when it comes to work ethics but not any more. Some of our workers just deserve what they get and ought to just get fired! Ask the experience of any one who employs Zambians, they will tell you the truth.
Coonery and Buffoonery will never get you ANYWHERE!!
LUNGU CAN NOT TOUCH NONDE!!! ALA KUTI BAINTUMPIKA MUFYABILAUKA. IF I WERE LUNGU I WOULD RAN AND TAKE ANOTHER TRIP. INFINTU TAFILI BWINO!!!! LOL TOUCH NONDE AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS. RAN LUNGU RAN DONT GET INVOLVED IN THIS MESSY SITUATION. ITS TIME TO VISIT INDONESIA OR SOMETHING!!!
Instead of implementing and improving government labour laws she is busy flouting them what a shame. Some ministers are working against the government philosophy and policy of improving the economy of our country. We propose the matter be reported to police as the whistle blower was almost arrested and later prosecuted. In the past we saw that matter at Game stores the way it was handled this time around let the law take its course. Human Rights commission you must sue the minister since you have the facts at hand. Her action was a planned one and she had her ill objectives.
Since when has Lazy Lungu outlined any philosophy and policy of improving the economy…please give dates?
You chaps don’t mix up things. The issue was about racism not those things in the commission’s report. Plenty of places are managed exactly as described above. Most of you are just passive racists.
Ndeloleshafye
My worry is that most of our labour Ministers come from the labor movement were they fought for workers rights for years. With there vast experience in fighting for the rights of workers, it could have been easy for them to sought issues like this one. Mrs Nonde Simukoko joins the bunch of failures from the labor movement such as F. Shamenda,Austin Liato etc. She should be arrested for inciting the arrest of an innocent, life serving individuals. President Lungu should reward the patriotic whistle blower
The Human Rights report has no dates in question when such abuses took place, no names of witnesses, it is not a winnable case in the courts of law. The mistake the minister made was to call for the arrest of the whistle blower, otherwise she took a right decision to state no Racism. only if Those affected can come up and claim it has hppened then we can all support for closing of the place. for now it is pure witch hunt , coupled with envy just like we did with the Rwandese.
Without any malice, I can tell you that Greeks in Zambia are crooks to the core. They refer to Zambians as Mavri in all their conversations. I have lived and worked with them.
Human rights commission is a toothless bulldog…can someone list for me what they have achieved since establishment?
Close the restaurant and close the story. Why are you complaining? You can march to this restaurant and force its closure instead issuing threats using fake names.
Go to Tripadvisor and rate the restaurant
Inferiority complex is still our Achilles heel.
How is it inferiority complex to ask to be treated with respect? It is inferiority complex when you kiss ass.
Ba minster you called for the arrest of my fellow citizen. Can you please send the army to arrest these owners now. Lol. Zambian minsters will always choose a foreign. This is why you look down upon local contractors and give fack reasons that they fail to perform when you the ones who bring in children and grandchildren who have never worked before. Come on give us a break.
All well meaning Zambians must boycott this restaurant. Pure and simple. Let’s see how they will survive.
Rate them on Tripadvisor
Just fire the cheating minister.or is it monster?kkkkk
Commentary was made yesterday on the incompetency of all former labour leaders who subsequently ascend to ministerial posts. All these former labour leaders suufer from poor judgement of labour matters once in the top post to oversee labour issues in the nation. Joyce Nonde Simukoko’s poor sentiments on the Horse Shoe Restaurant is an epitomy of the incompetence exibited by all former labour leaders. In Summary:
1- FTJ Chiluba never squared up to the task as an effective president.
2- Newstead Zimba- pre occupied with fighting with his two wives.
3- Austin Liato – Convict who burried K2 billion instead of looking at workers welfare
4- Shamenda was spineless and appeared not to know why he was labour minister.
5- Joyce Nonde Simukoko- poor judgement because she has occupied the…
Remember soon after chiluba was in state house the unionist said they were better of under KK than chiluba.
A Zambian is promised so much by each politician but each time they are in power the promises come to zero.
Nonde’s case does not only make sense but it makes her look stupid.
@General Kanene just go back to your country. It is racism for a white man to call an African a rat or monkey or any animal. Its not only N-word or K-Word that is racist. A Barcalona player was thrown bananas on the pitch. That was racist. Kanene dont be an *****.
Ati ba chilolo! Ubusha bwamumutwe nipamushi. We musungu wandi kankulopwele abalekuchusha ifikoti