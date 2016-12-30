Government ponders introducing a law for plastic products and plastic bags disposal

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says his Ministry is ready to work on legislation that will compel manufacturers of plastic products and plastic bags to be responsible for their disposal.

Mr Lubinda says he is waiting for submissions from line ministries on how best to manage the disposal of plastic materials.

He was responding to a proposal by Zambia Environment Management Agency -ZEMA- to have a statutory Instrument referred to as Extended Producer Responsibility, put in place.

Mr Lubinda has told ZNBC News in an interview in Lusaka that there is need to come up with regulatory policy that helps protect the environment.

And ZEMA Principal Information and Communications Officer Irene Chipili said the Agency is concerned with the increased use of plastics.

Ms Chipili said plastic bottles and plastics bags have a long term effect on the environment.