Contract for Construction of 98.3 Km Nyimba- Luangwa Bridge road rises from 33.1 million to 55.6 million Euros

GOVERNMENT has said the contract sum for the 98.3 kilometres Nyimba-Luangwa Bridge stretch on the Great East Road has been revised from 33.1 million Euros to 55.6 million Euros.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu told journalists in his office in Chipata on Thursday that this was to allow quality works be completed on the Nacala corridor phase project.

Mr Zulu said the works on the Great East Road from Luangwa Bridge to Mwami border are progressing well despite the slowdown on the 15 kilometre Petauke-Sinda stretch.

He said that 15 kilometres will be completed once the rains are over because what delayed the works was the misunderstanding between the contractor and the funders, which have since been resolved.

He said the portions that have been done on the road so far are okay and the contractor would be able to rectify any defaults before the project is handed over to government.

And Mr Zulu said the Chipata-Chadiza –Katete road works which started in 2013 and were expected to be completed in June 2017 were still at 33.9 percent due to some challenges that the contractor encountered. Mr Zulu said that Government wants to complete the already existing projects before starting the new ones next year.

He said Government has plans to rehabilitate some feeder roads in Chipata, Chadiza, Lundazi, Petauke, Nyimba, Sinda and Mambwe districts next year.

He also said that mobilization works on the Chama- Lundazi road are underway while works on the Nabwalya-Mfuwe road were at 15 percent and would continue next year.

Mr Zulu has said various infrastructure developments have been recorded in the province.

He said some of the projects which have not been completed would be able to receive funding in order to be completed.

The minister said he was happy that most of the projects were going and some almost reaching the completion point.

He disclosed that the construction of Vubwi Civic Centre at a cost of K6 million which was at 40 percent and assured that the contractor would receive funding in order to complete the construction of a civic centre and two high cost houses.

He said the construction of 10 medium houses at a cost of K11 million and 20 low cost houses at a cost of K6.6 million in the new district was progressing well.

Mr Zulu said the constructions of 1×4 classroom block at Anoya Zulu Secondary School have been completed and was currently being used. He said the construction of administration blocks in Vubwi, Sinda and Nyimba districts was going on.

Mr Zulu also assured that the Government was determined to complete the construction works including some township roads in Eastern Province.

And some families in Mambwe district have been affected by floods and hailstorm caused by heavy rains.

Mr Zulu who is Malambo Constituency Member of Parliament said most of the affected families in six wards of Mambwe district had roofs of their houses blown off due to hail storms experienced in the area.

He said Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit(DMMU) was assisting the 750 families with iron sheets and food stuffs.

Mr Zulu however said the number of families affected by floods may increase because of the rains.

He said that DMMU has also released 110 metric tonnes of maize to be given to families affected by hunger in Msoro area.

He said most parts of the province have been affected by hunger or heavy rains and that Government would move in to assist all of them.