Two members of the same family die in a road accident

TWO members of the same family have died on the spot in Choma Mapanza

area while the driver and another passenger were nursing serious

injuries.

Both the deceased who are siblings died of head injuries have been

identified as Ambrose Mukunku, 46 and Keza Mukunku, of Bwendo Village

in Chief Mapanza’s area.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso who confirmed the

accident said the incident happened along the Choma/ Namwala road when

the vehicle they were in overturned.

Mr Kapeso said the accident happened when the driver Charles

Shampenga, 45 of the Mazda registration number BAA 8515 lost

control owing to speeding overturned.

“Both deceased persons are from Bwendo village in Chief Mapanza’s area

in Choma while the injured person has been identified as Arnold

Mabuku, 31, of Mukasa area in Choma. ,” he said.

The driver is admitted to Choma General Hospital and his condition

was said to be unstable and two bodies of the deceased have since

been taken to the mortuary.