Two members of the same family die in a road accident

TWO members of the same family have died on the spot in Choma Mapanza
area while the driver and another passenger were nursing serious
injuries.
Both the deceased who are siblings died of head injuries have been
identified as Ambrose Mukunku, 46 and Keza Mukunku, of Bwendo Village
in Chief Mapanza’s area.
Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso who confirmed the
accident said the incident happened along the Choma/ Namwala road when
the vehicle they were in overturned.
Mr Kapeso said the accident happened when the driver Charles
Shampenga, 45 of the Mazda registration number BAA 8515 lost
control owing to speeding overturned.
“Both deceased persons are from Bwendo village in Chief Mapanza’s area
in Choma while the injured person has been identified as Arnold
Mabuku, 31, of Mukasa area in Choma. ,” he said.
The driver is admitted to Choma General Hospital and his condition
was said to be unstable and two bodies of the deceased have since
been taken to the mortuary.
may their souls rest in peace
Thank goodness, they weren’t bembas
Thanks
BB2014
Thats the problem of UPND and HH , THEY INFLUENCE SIBLINGS TO TRAVEL BOBILO BOBILO
@Mushota As much as i countless times, love your intellectual and factual comments on Lusaka Times. Some times you can be down right heartless, like right now.