Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives in Zambia Tomorrow on Official Visit



Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Mr. Wang Yi, China will tomorrow arrive in Zambia on a two-day official visit.

Mr Wang Yi who is coming to Zambia as Special Envoy of Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping will meet President Edgar Lungu as well as hold bilateral talks with Zambia’ s Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba.

The purpose of the visit is to further promote the implementation of the consensus between the Chinese and Zambian Heads of State and the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa in December ,2015, as well as strengthen the integration of interests for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister and his delegation will depart Zambia on Monday 9th January soon after his meeting with President Lungu.

China has a tradition established in 1991 where a high level Chinese official makes Africa his or her first destination every year.

Zambia is privileged to be one of the five countries to be visited in 2017.

The other countries are Tanzania, Nigeria, Congo Brazzaville and Madagascar.