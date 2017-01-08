14 more trucks belonging to The Post Newspaper have been impounded in South Africa

Fourteen more trucks belonging to The Post Newspaper in Liquidation have been impounded in South Africa.

Provisional liquidator of the Post Newspaper, LEWIS MOSHO has revealed that the 14 trucks and trailers were impounded with the help of a combined team of Zambia and South African Police at a private car park in Johannesburg.

Mr. MOSHO told ZNBC News in statement that this brings the number of impounded trucks to 30.

He says the 14 trucks were impounded last Thursday at 134 Nasmith Avenue Germiston, Johanesburg at a private garage owned by Reddy Logistics, a South African company.

Mr. MOSHO said the Zambia Revenue Authority is also holding an additional 9 trucks which it seized in July 2016 while the search continues.

He has revealed that his office has since instructed its lawyers to commence criminal proceedings against former Directors of the Post Newspaper in Liquidation for concealing company assets.

Meanwhile Mr. MOSHO says his office has continued receiving claims from creditors of the Post in Liquidation with the debt portfolio increasing to over 189-million kwacha within the last two months.

He says among the new claimants are UTH, Workers Compensation Fund, Mount Meru, National Assembly and Zamtel.

Mr. MOSHO says former employees have also joined the petition.

Five trucks were impounded in South Africa about a week ago while 11 were impounded about a month ago hidden in Shimabala area of Chilanga district.