Pilato apologises to President Lungu, wants to work with PF

Controversial Copperbelt based musician Fumba Chama also known as Pilato has apologised unreservedly to President Edgar Lungu and the PF for the offensive lyrics contained in some of his songs.
Pilato announced today at a news conference at the PF secretariat that he has today made peace with the PF.
He has also asked for forgiveness from President Lungu.
Pilato had since distanced himself from the UPND and has pledged his total support and loyalty to President Lungu.
He has further asked all PF members of the party to welcome him
He was welcomed into the PF by party Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri.
During the August 2016 elections, Pilato was among a few artists that supported the opposition UPND and performed at its campaign rallies.
I suppose Pilato looked at 5 years and thought it would be too long to be in exile.
Yamunyokola njala!!
Insala yachabe. Tayangasha. He needs favours from govt for him to prosper.
This is what poverty does. Poverty is a very serious disease, its like leprosy of the brain…..
So Pilato will be appointed district commissioner as well, after all those damages with Jameson.
Lusaka Times why don’t you report that Hikainde Hichilema~HH has built two schools in Western & North Western Province respectively?
Its such a shame that your impulses of propaganda is only about visionless Lungu & his PF bandits all the time!
LT, open your eyes wide shut open & report about important issues such as the building of 2 schools by HH.
Don’t choose to turn a blind eye about this reality & only report about nondescript of corrupt PF failures. Lets be honest & fair for once LT, common!
By the way, how much is mealie meal today & the economy doing?
Speaking the truth is now considered offensive? It would have helped for the young man to mention some of the things the PF considered ‘offensive’ about his lyrics
Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. Or should I say everybody’s gotta eat in a bad economy.
Did they fumigate that room!!
Pink is the new black. Brethren, and so a man shall not only go back to eat his vomit but also swallow his own poop. Good luck with that!
Beginning of new and good things for UPND. All the best pilato, its your right
Nsala Pilato chika**la.
Insala ilapama….ilaletela nama langulushi…Pilato alanguka 5 years
Pilato you’re allowed to criticize who ever it may be. But insults cannot be a means of communication. Modify your language and your message will carry wait. Lungu is just a human like you and all of us. He can make mistakes and we should not fear to admonish him albeit with dignity.
*weight not wait