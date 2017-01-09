Pilato apologises to President Lungu, wants to work with PF

Controversial Copperbelt based musician Fumba Chama also known as Pilato has apologised unreservedly to President Edgar Lungu and the PF for the offensive lyrics contained in some of his songs.

Pilato announced today at a news conference at the PF secretariat that he has today made peace with the PF.

He has also asked for forgiveness from President Lungu.

Pilato had since distanced himself from the UPND and has pledged his total support and loyalty to President Lungu.

He has further asked all PF members of the party to welcome him

He was welcomed into the PF by party Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri.

During the August 2016 elections, Pilato was among a few artists that supported the opposition UPND and performed at its campaign rallies.