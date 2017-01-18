Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda invites 89 Spanish Investors

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda has invited 89 Spanish Investors to take advantage of investment opportunities Zambia has to offer.

Mr Banda says Zambia has a lot of opportunities especially in the tourism sector.

He was speaking this morning in Madrid, Spain, at the 3rd Zambia- Spain Investment Forum organised by the Zambian Embassy in France and also accredited to Spain in collaboration with the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Tourism Minister says Zambia has unique heritage sites and monuments with over 1 hundred water falls and beautiful rapids making it a land of magnificent waterfalls and adventure destination.

Mr Banda says Zambia’s tourism sector contribution to the Gross Domestic Product- GDP has grown from 3 point 4 percent in 2013 to 4 percent in 2015.

He says tourist arrivals has increased from 9 hundred and 14 thousand in 2013 to over 1 million in 2016.

MR. BANDA says the growing number of tourist arrivals has increased demand for bed space, conference facilities adding that there is need to develop and diversity the tourism product.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to France and also accredited to Spain Humphrey Chibanda says the Country has a history of long standing peace and stability spanning to over 50 years which gives confidence to investors as their investments are protected.

Mr. Chibanda says President Edgar Lungu has identified tourism including heritage, arts and culture as one of the growth sectors of the national economy.

He has stated that key assets of Zambia’s exclusive tourism include pristine national parks and game management areas which are home to a great diversity of wildlife and flora

And Zambia Development Agency- ZDA Director Investment Promotions Matongo Matamwandi says Zambia’s central location in the gives it an advantage for investment as it has 8 neighbouring Countries.

He says Spanish Investors can take advantage of a ready market in many sectors such as energy, agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure development.

Mr Matamwandi has called on Spanish Investors to sample Zambia’s investment friendly environment which include security and incentives to motivate the running of Investments.