Now boyfriend murders girlfriend, son in Lusaka

Another case of spousal killing has been confirmed in Lusaka where a 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by the boyfriend after a dispute on Sunday night.

This brings the number of such murders to two one night after businessman Reeves Malambo had his life cut short by the girlfriend after a dispute.

In the latest case, police say Raphael Mumba aged between 22 and 24 is reported to have stabbed to death his girlfriend identified as Stella Moonga aged 22 of Kaunda Square stage 1 and her son identified as Mark Mumba aged 1 year 8 months after a quarrel.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said this happened on 29 January, 2017 at about 19 30 hours in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square.

“The victims were stabbed several times using an unknown sharp instrument and they sustained deep cuts on the bodies,” Mrs Katongo said.

“The accused person is currently on the run and a man haunt has since been launched while the bodies of the victims are in UTH mortuary.”