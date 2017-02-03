Use of untreated timber on Choma Provincial Administration block irks Govt

Government has instructed the contractor building the Provincial

Administration block in Choma to immediately remove the untreated

timber that has been used in the six storey building.

Infrastructure and Housing permanent secretary Charles Mushota issued

the directive to the Southern Province Building Engineer that the

untreated timber could have an effect on the six storey building hence

his demand that it be removed.

The contractor was finalising the installation of fittings in the six

storey building which would be first of its kind in the provincial

capital.

“Why is the contractor using this kind of timber, this is not treated,

has the Building Engineer seen this? Ensure that it is removed

immediately,” Mr Mushota said when the Minister of Infrastructure and

Housing Ronald Chitotela toured the facility.

Southern Province Building Engineer O’Brien Mungole assured the

Permanent Secretary that the untreated timber would be removed and

ensure that contractor adheres to the directive.

Mr Mungole said the building was about 80 percent complete and the

contractor was finalising the internal fittings and also working on

the floors.

“The contractor is finalising the electrical fitting, and we still

need more resources to complete some works outside. As for the housing

units they were at 90 percent complete. The contractor revised the

programme and we are hopeful that the works would be

completed soon,” he said.

He remained hopeful that all the works would be completed this year

but was concerned at the lack of support structures and other recreation

facilities at the site.

When Government declared Choma as a provincial capital it embarked on

the construction of the provincial administration block, and housing

units for civil servants which are yet to be completed.