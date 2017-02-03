Use of untreated timber on Choma Provincial Administration block irks Govt

Government has instructed the contractor building the Provincial
Administration block in Choma to immediately remove the untreated
timber that has been used in the six storey building.
Infrastructure and Housing permanent secretary Charles Mushota issued
the directive to the Southern Province Building Engineer that the
untreated timber could have an effect on the six storey building hence
his demand that it be removed.
The contractor was finalising the installation of fittings in the six
storey building which would be first of its kind in the provincial
capital.
“Why is the contractor using this kind of timber, this is not treated,
has the Building Engineer seen this? Ensure that it is removed
immediately,” Mr Mushota said when the Minister of Infrastructure and
Housing Ronald Chitotela toured the facility.
Southern Province Building Engineer O’Brien Mungole assured the
Permanent Secretary that the untreated timber would be removed and
ensure that contractor adheres to the directive.
Mr Mungole said the building was about 80 percent complete and the
contractor was finalising the internal fittings and also working on
the floors.
“The contractor is finalising the electrical fitting, and we still
need more resources to complete some works outside. As for the housing
units they were at 90 percent complete. The contractor revised the
programme and we are hopeful that the works would be
completed soon,” he said.
He remained hopeful that all the works would be completed this year
but was concerned at the lack of support structures and other recreation
facilities at the site.
When Government declared Choma as a provincial capital it embarked on
the construction of the provincial administration block, and housing
units for civil servants which are yet to be completed.
You should fire the Resident Engineer or consultant . Simple . Mushota you will not personally and directly manage to supervise the construction. Instead fire your supervisor for corruptly allowing the contractor to use sub standard materials.
I am a Construction Project Manager and what the Resident engineer has allowed to be done by the contractor smells of corruption. I think the engineer is compromised, period!
WHAT’S NEW?? CORRUPTION IS INGRAINED IN THE FIBRE, & D.N.A OF ZAMBIANS!!
Few years from today, that building will collapse Killing, & maiming many, & dozy Zambians will react by waking up early next day, to see circular rainbows in the sky, & with dry hungry mouths wide open, proceed to waste working hours, & taxpayers cash Praying, where there will be theatrical performances, speaking in tongues, wailing, & gnashing of teeth, & asking God why this man made “misfortune” happened?
All this is what the Rotten P.F, term developmental projects in a “Christian Nation”.
CORRUPTION! CORRUPTION! CORRUPTION!!
Cont;
The whole f00king Country is a BL00dy Caricature!!