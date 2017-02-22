LifestylePhoto Gallery Moroccan King’s visit to Zambia in Pictures February 22, 2017 6 330 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 1President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017 2President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017 3President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017 4President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017 5President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017 6President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017 7President Edgar Lungu welcomes His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House 8President Edgar Lungu welcomes His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House 9President Edgar Lungu welcomes His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House 10President Lungu with Morocco King during the Private Bilateral talks at State House in Lusaka 11President Lungu with Morocco King during the Private Bilateral talks at State House in Lusaka 12President Lungu with Morocco King during the Private Bilateral talks at State House in Lusaka 13President Lungu with Morocco King during the Private Bilateral talks at State House in Lusaka 14 15Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba and his Moroccan counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Salaheddine Mezouar signs agreement on Air services at State House 16Minister of Commerce Margaret Mwanakatwe and his Moroccan counterpart Minister of Economy and Finance Moulay Hafid Elalamy shake hands after signs agreement on MOU industrial Co-operation at State House 17Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya and her Moroccan counterpart Minister of Aziz Akhannouch shake hands after signs MOU in the Agriculture sector at State House 18ZESCO Director Generation Fidelis Mubian and his Moroccan President of MASEN Mustapha Bakkoury exchange agreements on ZESCO and MASEN on renewable energy projects at State House 19CEO of the Zambia Tourism and Agency Felix Chaila and his Moroccan CEO National Tourist Office Abderrafia Zouitene signs MOU on MNTO and ZTA at State House 20ZDA Director General Patrick Chisanga and his Moroccan counterpart President of the board Tanger Med Special Agencyexchange Documents of MOU between ZDA and Tanger Med Special Agency at State House 21CEO of ZANACO Henk Mulder and his Moroccan CEO of attijariwafa Bank signs MOU between ZANACO and Attijariwafa Bank at State House 22President Edgar Lungu having talks with His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House 23President Lungu family Picture with Morocco King at State House in Lusaka 24President Lungu Family Picture with Morocco King at State House in Lusaka-USE_ 25Minister of Mines Christpher Yaluma and his Moroccan counterpart General Director of the office National Mines signs MOU on Mines and Minerals at State House 26 27 28 29 President Edgar Lungu welcomes His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House Loading...
Given Lubinda is really in the limelight. Kalaba is slowly being relegated to the bench.
Whats he doing in Zambia?
Iyo mwandi kunali kantu including; our women with vima WIG as usual and the Visitors dressed in women’s attire ki ki ki ki ki
The King of Morocco was in Zambia to establish business relationships. This can be seen by the many MOUs signed showing that there has been a lot of back ground work going on between the 2 governments before this visit by HRH King Mohammed VI. I just hope our own technocrats make sure the agreements realized from the MOUs are mutually beneficial to Zambia and Morocco.
Africa need to work together closely to avoid the imperialist exploitation that goes on in every sector of our economies.
Those are very nice tights the King was wearing
Hahaha maybe they are drag queens lol