Moroccan King’s visit to Zambia in Pictures

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) welcomes King Mohammed VI (right) of Morocco at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday,February 19,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
President Edgar Lungu welcomes His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House
President Edgar Lungu welcomes His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House
President Edgar Lungu welcomes His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House
President Lungu with Morocco King during the Private Bilateral talks at State House in Lusaka
Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba and his Moroccan counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Salaheddine Mezouar signs agreement on Air services at State House
Minister of Commerce Margaret Mwanakatwe and his Moroccan counterpart Minister of Economy and Finance Moulay Hafid Elalamy shake hands after signs agreement on MOU industrial Co-operation at State House
Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya and her Moroccan counterpart Minister of Aziz Akhannouch shake hands after signs MOU in the Agriculture sector at State House
ZESCO Director Generation Fidelis Mubian and his Moroccan President of MASEN Mustapha Bakkoury exchange agreements on ZESCO and MASEN on renewable energy projects at State House
CEO of the Zambia Tourism and Agency Felix Chaila and his Moroccan CEO National Tourist Office Abderrafia Zouitene signs MOU on MNTO and ZTA at State House
ZDA Director General Patrick Chisanga and his Moroccan counterpart President of the board Tanger Med Special Agencyexchange Documents of MOU between ZDA and Tanger Med Special Agency at State House
CEO of ZANACO Henk Mulder and his Moroccan CEO of attijariwafa Bank signs MOU between ZANACO and Attijariwafa Bank at State House
President Edgar Lungu having talks with His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House
President Lungu family Picture with Morocco King at State House in Lusaka
President Lungu Family Picture with Morocco King at State House in Lusaka-USE_

Minister of Mines Christpher Yaluma and his Moroccan counterpart General Director of the office National Mines signs MOU on Mines and Minerals at State House
President Edgar Lungu welcomes His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco at State House
    Iyo mwandi kunali kantu including; our women with vima WIG as usual and the Visitors dressed in women’s attire ki ki ki ki ki

    The King of Morocco was in Zambia to establish business relationships. This can be seen by the many MOUs signed showing that there has been a lot of back ground work going on between the 2 governments before this visit by HRH King Mohammed VI. I just hope our own technocrats make sure the agreements realized from the MOUs are mutually beneficial to Zambia and Morocco.
    Africa need to work together closely to avoid the imperialist exploitation that goes on in every sector of our economies.

