Government has maintained that it remains open to dialogue on various issues affecting the country. Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga said that despite remaining open to dialogue, political parties like the opposition UPND has not been forthcoming.
Ms. Mulenga was reacting to a statement by the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) who have called for national reconciliation saying this is the only way to promote peace in the country.
ZCCB President Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, in a statement on Sunday called on the government to drive the agenda of promoting peace and reconciliation in the country.
Archbishop Mpundu also called on the ruling PF and UPND to iron out perceived political differences in order to reduce tension existing between their supporters.
But Ms Mulenga has advised the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops to also engage the opposition UPND on its activities. Ms. Mulenga said that the opposition party has on several occasions refused to recognize President Edgar Lungu being a legitimately elected head of State.
She said that government has however ignored all this because it is focusing on serving the interests of citizens instead of politicking.
Petition must be heard…..
Which petition? There is no petition in court anywhere in Zambia. If you don’t believe me, travel to Zambia and do a search at our courts. You won’t find any petition from your party.
The petition was not heard, hello in the same constitution there’s the right to be heard.
Petition must be heard so we know the truth Lungu won the election or massively rigged it. Let the truth come out under an impartial hearing. I would even suggest foreign judges paid by the UN so there is no bribery given that the Zambian judiciary is almost 100% filled with corrupt judges or judges who are carders and cannot reason independently.
I have consistently said it on these LT threads that frictional politics has zero dividends to both parties. On many positions taken, UPND has demonstrated a lack of good political mojo in its ranks and files. As such, I have serious doubts about the political Science education of HH’s 2 principal advisors Daglous Siakalima and Dr. Bene who are even lecturing at UNZA. Zambia has a Government and Chagwa is the President. Dragging UPND into acrimonious politics of saying HH is President when Chagwa has all instruments of power and the constitution is reckless utopia. Time for reality and some behind the scenes negotiations now.
On the other hand, Chagwa has some serious house cleaning work to do on ‘Some” of his lieutenants. He owes no one an apology to fire some. No time for…
No time for babysitting bad resources. President Lungu is a compleat leader, an excellent steward of our collective national interest. But he risks losing goodwill of the masses should he continue to retain some bad chaps. Time and again, we are seeing some poor decisions and dangerous misconduct in the ranks. Its time to clean up. Never forget that even in our liberal system of party divisions, acrimonious as they are, cease at the water’s edge.
Should all you politicians harden your hearts shutting off reason, God may have to raise a stone to serve his people. Remember, in the absence of Moses, God can raise Joshua to serve his people. Blessings to mother Zambia and may President Lungu serve our country to the Glory of God. May he learn to ignore obstructionists and relieve in…
The mistake the PF govt made was to criticize the UPND for taking matters to court. It’s not a crime for anyone to take a matter to court. But shockingly, UPND have been criticized, insulted, ridiculed for engaging the court to interpret the matter surrounding the petition. Such criticism which is being interpreted in certain quarters as a cover-up by PF. Why criticize UPND as though they are using taxpayers money.
Criticism is part Democracy, if anything Upnd criticises nearly everything about PF govt
There should be no conditionalites to dialogue. We can only talk if….Nobody wins with conditionalities.
This Minister does not get it. The 2016 Election was Disputed and Petitioned and that Petition has not been heard so we don’t know who won that Election. Zambians want to know who won the Election and that Person can then be declared the Winner of the Election and Duly Elected. Lungu was not Democratically,Legally and Constitutionally elected and therefore is illegitimate. The Petitioners have no Reason to Recognize Lungu as President becoz they have Petitioned against his Election. Lungu has been accused of stealing the Election Victory from the Petitioners and its up to Lungu to exonerate himself in Court and prove how he won in Court. Why is Lungu afraid to do so? The guilty are very very afraid. The Onus is on Lungu to prove in Court that he won the 2016 Election. The general…
@ Zulu, sometime it is wise and less painful to acknowledge defeat. You know who won the elections PERIOD. On the issue of election results petition I see no wrong in UPND going that route. However, to deliberately, willingly and dearly ignore that ECL is Zambia’s president that in itself is recipe for confusion. Petitions can go side by side with peace and dialogue among parties. Now, how does that sound?
@Zambia 1. Let him prove it in court. The way Lungu behaved during the petition speaks volumes and posibility he has a lot to hide.
WHY IS PF SO AFRAID TO HEARING THE PETTITION? HOW WILL YOU DECLARED CLEAN IN THE LAST ELECTIONS AS PF 100 % WON IF YOU CAN NOT HEAR THE OTHER SIDE OF THE COIN? TRUTH PAINS AND THAT IS WHAT IS MAKING YOU FEAR BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT LAW ABIDES .
THE WAY PF FEELS WON THE ELECTION IS THE WAY UPND FEELS WON ELECTIONS OF 2016. THERE WERE SO MANY FRAUDS BY THE SO CALLED LUNG. HE INTIMIDATED THE WEAK SPEAKER OF THE ASSEMBLY WHO COULD NOT SPEAK FOR MANY ZAMBIANS. PRE-MARKED BALLOT PAPERS WERE FOUND ALL OVER THE SHOW IN LUSAKA , CAN COUNT A LIST ON …
PF does not hear petitions, but the courts do. Kindly drop your caps you will feel much better, thank you.
Why do you want him to drop caps, he is not using your father’s iPad.
You are a silly woman because lungu your illegal boss said he was not open to dialogue with the upnd . However we still maintain that we cannot engage an illegal government. So why not prove us wrong and have the petition heard and closed once and for all. What is lungu scared of if he won. No pf member has answered that question for me
@NEZ aah so you are UPND? No wonder your bias.
My bemba cousins say ‘umulandu taubola’; a court matter never falls away no matter how long it takes to hear it. This Petition issue is here to stay until……, any way, Judge Mwila Chitabo had been asked to recluse himself from hearing the ‘right to be heard in the Concourt’ and ruling comes up tomorrow. Keep us posted on it LT
It is total stupidity for anyone to claim the Petition was not heard. The constitution provides 14 days within which a Presidential petition should be heard, but the upnd f00ls spent the entire 14 days with preliminaries without a single evidence presented. If anything happened after 14 days, that would have been a serious violation of the constitution. Assuming madness reigns and the petition is allowed to be heard (believe me will never happen) what evidence does upnd have. Can they share it with us because we might assist them. Otherwise shut your mouths and begin to plan for 2021 or we shall consider you useless and ignore all your ranting.
I think the only stupidity displayed is your. Please don’t defend illegality. Let your lungu go and prove to all Zambia’s that he did indeed win. The whole election was manipulated and a lot of things did not add up or make sense. That is why he is running away from it. A true winner would have even been very happy to defend his win through evidence not faulty technicalities like 14 days.
How is someone in jail with no bail supposed to be “forthcoming”? Just answer
Cos you never heard of Mandela? A law can send a person to jail for something common sense doesn’t agree with. Interpretation can be biased for a reason, eg, racism (in case of old South Africa).
Surprising that PF has been dragged into this critic. If you want to heal something, you must look at the illness with investigative eyes seeking to identify the cause. Only then can you heal it.
UPND ARE THE PROBLEM.
I think this is to do with dominance and power of influence between Catholics and the evangelical church. After all the Ministry of Faith is not headed by a Catholic, is it?
ECL was inaugurated by an office orderly! An office orderly takes care of files or he is a custodian of information in an organisations! Chief justice or deputy are the ones constitutionally competent to inaugurate a winning candidate!
Why forcing someone to recognize you? Let the people who voted you do that! Even myself lungu is not my president, why? The answer is because i didn’t vote for him. Lungu is the president of his pf party we shall recognize him after the petition is heard that is if!
This woman does not get it. Its not only UPND that doubt Lungu won. Gen Miyanda mentioned and many others believe Lungu’s legitmacy is questionable.
Definition of preliminary :
preceding or done in preparation for something fuller or more important.
The big question you should ask yourself is why did the concourt do all preparations for main trial?
What would you call an invigilator, who opens, distributes and asks you to go through the instructions on your exam papers, he tells you the exam is for 2 hours, before he says start, he requests you to stop, would you say the time for the exam elapsed?
The concourt judges erred, they didn’t know when to start counting the 14 days.
Let the petition be heard, no one should masquerade if not genuinely won the elections
you see how these people quickly turn on anyone tat criticizes them? Now they are going after Catholics, brace yourselves. Shame on you Kampamba.
The best way to end all this is to hear the petition