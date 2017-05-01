MINISTER of Transport and Communication Brian MushimbaGOVERNMENT has revised the Statutory Instrument (SI) 76 of 2016, lifting the ban on night movement of goods transporters or trucks.

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba however said the SI on the restriction of movement for passenger service transporters remained enforced.

“This revision will only apply to trucks who will meet some set requirements and does not apply to our colleagues in the bus businesses,” Mr Mushimba said.

He said government with involvement of key stakeholders had evaluated the social and economic impact on the SI 76 and realised that restricting movement of goods trucks had a negative impact on the country’s economy.

Mr Mushimba however said goods transporters would be subjected to apply the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to operate 24 hours after satisfying some requirements.

He said there will be need for goods transporters to put in place fleet management systems, training programmes for PSV drivers, audit of PSV driver and availing RTSA vehicles roadworthiness certificates.

Mr Mushimba was speaking on Friday night at the first annual Gala Dinner of the Truckers Association of Zambia (TAZ) in Lusaka.

Mr Mushimba said improving the county’s roads profile was not Government’s responsibility alone but other stakeholders as well.

He further said the other SI 78 of 2016 designed to control of speed and SI 80 also of 2016 which restricts a driver, either bus or truck, from driving beyond eight hours remained enforced and unrevised.

TAZ chairperson Shashi Patel, thanked Government for the move which was going to improve the welfare of the Truckers.

He however raised concern on the toll fees which he said were on a higher side and disadvantaging local trucker, making competition with foreign truckers difficult.

“We are greatly disadvantaged by the toll fees as locker transporters because in addition we have to pay road tax and other obligations which our foreign colleagues don’t,” Mr Patel said.

He however said as TAZ they welcomed competition from the foreign truckers only that they were subjected to spending more than their counterparts.