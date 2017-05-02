President Edgar Lungu has expressed disappointment with a senior chief who is discouraging other traditional leaders from meeting him. President Lungu says he has received information that a traditional leader from Southern Province is urging other traditional not to corporate with him.

The Head of State has praised Traditional Leaders who have taken a stance not to adhere to that traditional leader’s call. He says Chiefs from Central Province requested to see him when he recently visited Katuba constituency and was saddened to learn that a chief from Southern province urged the traditional leaders not to meet the President.

President Lungu has explained that he will remain committed to working with all traditional leaders in the country. President Lungu was speaking when Seven Lenje Chiefs from Central Province called on him at state house this afternoon.

The Seven Traditional Leaders who met President Lungu included Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe, Chief Chamuka, Chief Liteta, Chief Ngabwe, Chief Mukubwe Chieftainess Mungule and Chieftainess Chitanda.

And speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe said the seven traditional leaders have resorted to supporting President Lungu. Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe says the traditional leaders have resorted to support President LUNGU because of his good leadership.

The Traditional Leader says the seven Chiefs will work with President Lungu’s Government to spur development in the country.