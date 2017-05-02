President Edgar Lungu has expressed disappointment with a senior chief who is discouraging other traditional leaders from meeting him. President Lungu says he has received information that a traditional leader from Southern Province is urging other traditional not to corporate with him.
The Head of State has praised Traditional Leaders who have taken a stance not to adhere to that traditional leader’s call. He says Chiefs from Central Province requested to see him when he recently visited Katuba constituency and was saddened to learn that a chief from Southern province urged the traditional leaders not to meet the President.
President Lungu has explained that he will remain committed to working with all traditional leaders in the country. President Lungu was speaking when Seven Lenje Chiefs from Central Province called on him at state house this afternoon.
The Seven Traditional Leaders who met President Lungu included Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe, Chief Chamuka, Chief Liteta, Chief Ngabwe, Chief Mukubwe Chieftainess Mungule and Chieftainess Chitanda.
And speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe said the seven traditional leaders have resorted to supporting President Lungu. Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe says the traditional leaders have resorted to support President LUNGU because of his good leadership.
The Traditional Leader says the seven Chiefs will work with President Lungu’s Government to spur development in the country.
Very childish president. Get some balls to name him. Why should this surprise you when they don’t recognise you. Majority of us cannot recognise an illegal president. Even the dog I names Edgar lungu barks at the screen when he sees this rat. That is a sign he doesn’t recognise the rat.
Mind your language my brother and have respect. South chiefs are a problem, if I were ECL, I would simply pretend as though they all don’t exist. In fact, I would get rid of all the Chiefs in Zambia. Look at the USA, they don’t have chiefs no wonder they are developed. Why should a President kneel before a chief?
I wish ECL would put more emphasis on manipulating the economy not people. Sad!
In our wisdom and right of reason as Zambian activists, we have consistent intimated that propagating and buying this utopia that there is no Government and President is the cheapest ticket to self inihiration. There is no practical solution but self redemption from sectarian causes, corrosive hatred and subversive activities laced in utopia and tirades. A day in politics is long. Isolationism has zero dividends but reason dialogue. Chagwa is President and HH is degenerating in prison yet some thinks it’s time for eccentric behavior of insults and burning public properties.
The chief in question is non other than the OPEN DEFECATOR MUKUNI of the Toka Leya! This cretin is a real lowlife..he is an ex MMD crook chief that tried to sell land to Chinese – just watch the BBC documentary when China met Zambia the evidence is there he is a lowlife that wants the same govt he insults to provide him a limousine, a palace and other privileges??? He never even tries to work for the benefit of his subjects! Mukuni is fecal minded cretin..no wonder he smells of Nez’s tufi whereever he goes..Lowlife cretin!
We have consistently said concession and reorganizing for future elections is the only life jacket. As they say, “you don’t fight a crocodile while your b.u.t.t.u.c.k.s are still in the waters. Besides, Zambians will never risk their country and future with hatred. Some actions reveal reckless desperation driven by politics of underwriting the country to foreign interests on behalf of economic hitmen who are all after our land, resources and cheap labor. Maybe it’s time to institute tough campaign finance laws to stop Zambians turning our politics into a pipeline of mercenaries.
But Zambia has really become zoo and such a waste ladies and gentlemen. ECL is so desperate to be recognise..kkkkkkk….please clean up ECZ and level the playing field by squashing the public order act. That is the only way any future president will have some recognition, otherwise, chabalila pali ECL as the first guy to be un-recognised, there are many more to come, unless ECZ is cleaned up completely
Oh, I almost forgot, and the judiciary
Make the President the last sign off for any projects to sell land they undertake or any regional development. They’ll soon start schmoozing their way to the President.
In any case, that Chief is another Treasonist for the Hangman’s noose. Gonna be busy!
The Traditional Leaders and people in Southern Province are totally justified in not meeting with Mr. Edgar Lungu. They are justified to fill offended by the mistreatment of HH. HH does not deserve to be mistreated in this manner!
Mr. President, for once pleas, we want to hear you talk to us about improving our lives.
@NEZ, I am reliably informed that HH will soon recognise His Excellent Chagwa Lungu. Where does that leave you and your puppy? Are you going to resign from UPND… (onkeys)?
Swallow your words you will and very soon, or you will retire to your barren farm to hide in shame?
And do you hate easterners so much that they are all rats to you?
Further evidence why HH and UPND will never rule Zambia.
He forgets that the population of Eastern and Southern province are about the same. So if easterners vote en mass for a party other than UPND then UPND’s advantage is cancelled out.
some traditional leaders lose their mind after receiving tuma brown evelope,supporting lungu opening is against our laws which prohibit them,chiefs are suppose to be non partisan,as the oversee there subjects who belong to parties of their choice.some months ago ,lungu visited a named chief and that chief said our job is to work with the govt of the day,as administrations come and go and most of our chiefs have witnessed that.STOP BOOTLICKING//////
Bribery
@4 Lombe, yes of course they were discussing development. Its just a small reference to the UPNDonkey chief. We cant choose what LT write or take as news can we?
@3 J Mwenda, the chiefs who want to be donkeys its their choice but its not all the chiefs who dont want to meet His Excellent. As for HH, he is an adult and should take full responsibility for his childish unpresidential unleadership ……..actually Stupiod actions. That is why we have sent him to a correctional facility…..you may join him if you wish to have some correction to your head yoursef.
But some chiefs are very poor and sick in their heads that they can say go to state house and make statement of supporting Lungu. Whom were they supporting all along? This is the mistake you make of supporting an individual instead of supporting the government. When Lungu goes to the toilet you also follow. That is what it means. Chiefs from Southern province are not just angry because of the harsh treason charge of HH, your ministers (PF) and Bembas in particular have insulted Tongas and you have not taken any action. One of those you have brutally treated and charged with treason is chief Hamusonde’s son. There are now four senior chiefs from southern province who have come out in the open that they are not happy of your brutality. They have not hidden their feelings and have even told…
BA LT MUST REPORT FULL NEWS AND NOT NEWS TO PLEASE THE PF SUPPORTERS. SPEAK OUT ISSUES RAISED AND DONT CHEAT PEOPLE. I HAVE OBSERVED THAT YOU HAVE BECOME BIASED IN YOUR REPORTS AND SOUNDS PF ALL WRITINGS.
CHIEFS WENT TO DEMAND THE RELEASE OF HH IN ORDER TO BRING SANITY IN THE COUNTRY. THEY SAID THAT MOST PEOPLE ARE NO LONGER IN SUPPORT OF THIS LEADERSHIP AND IF AT ALL THINGS WENT WORSE, THERE WILL BE ISSUES WHICH WILL DIVIDE THE COUNTRY FURTHER. CHIEFS ARE REPRESENTING THE PEOPLES WISH IN THEIR CHIEFDOM.
Mr. Lungu is using tactics of divide and rule. Chiefs in Southern Province and their subjects should refuse to be divided, they must unite and stand up for HH. Why should they stand by and watch when their own is being mistreated? It would be completely wrong to accept HH or anybody for that matter, being mistreated this way? We should not accept our country to be managed this way! We deserve better than this!
“Please tell HH to recognize me as president and I am ready to dialogue with him and facilitate his release from prison. I am having difficulties in executing my duties as president because of this man who has refused to recognise me as president”, Lungu told Central Province chiefs who called on him at State House this afternoon. “What some Zambians are failing to understand is that there was no need for him (HH) to show his mass support in Western Province during Kuomboka because all of us know that region is his stronghold. But he chose to embarrase me when I never went for politics!”,
LUNGU HAS SLEEPLESS NIGHTS AND NO WONDER HE FEELS AS THOUGH HE IS IN A CAGE AND CANT DO ANYTHING WITHOUT THINKING ABOUT HH.
Semeki – you make that comment without a sense of irony given the fact that it is HH who is sleeping in a cell tonight. Lungu has won two elections whereas HH has been loosing elections for a decade. You also conveniently forget the fact that the number of PF mps is far greater than that of upnd which means that PF can change the constitution even if UPND walk out as they are wont to do.
It is definitely Chief Kainyelawila from Livingstone, who else?
“They are intimidating people from claiming what their rights and privileges are. Our view is that we are slowly winning the war. The time for the wicked is running out no matter how much they pretend because Zambia is a Christian nation and God hates evil. So, if you are on the side of evil, tough luck. Good men and women will prevail along the way. There is always nine days for the thief and one day for the policeman, and that’s the day that makes a difference,” said Mulongoti.
Lungu bribing and turning chiefs into theives.
Why is this lungu so paranoid about being met and recognised ????
He is so paranoid about people recognising and meeting him that he now just waffles numbers of how many jobs he will create forgetting he has not delivered on his last promises……all while at the same time begging the IMF to bail him out.
South Africa’s scandal-hit President Jacob Zuma has abandoned a May Day rally after he was booed by workers demanding his resignation. Scuffles broke out between Mr Zuma’s supporters and opponents, resulting in all speeches being cancelled.
The main labour federation, Cosatu, called on Mr Zuma to step down last month after he sacked his widely respected finance minister.
THIS IS COMING CLOSER TO LUNGU TO BE BOOED.
I dont think the majority of Zambians who voted for Lungu will boo him and that is why hardly anyone has rioted over HH’s incarceration. HH can not be president of Zambia after winning in only 3 and a half provinces out of 10. Simple fact is if HH does not win any parliamentary seats in Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces he simply cant win the presidency.