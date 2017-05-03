

Muchinga Member of Parliament Howard Kunda has implored the Linda Kasonde led Law Association of Zambia leadership to be responsible as they give legal guidance on national issues.

Mr Kunda whose late father George Kunda, S.C served as LAZ President said the Association should never be seen to be partisan nor biased but stand firm on upholding and advising the nation on issues of the law.

He said LAZ must exhibit good leadership especially as regards resolving its internal issues; whilst upholding integrity and honour.

“The current happenings at the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) cannot go without a comment. Being born and raised by parents who are Lawyers was both a challenge and a blessing. A Challenge in the sense that there was no room for nonsense in the house. It was a blessing because I was taught the importance of Integrity and honor at a tender age,” he said.

He added, “My Late father, Hon. George Kunda S.C was a man who lived his life from inception with Integrity and honour. It was because of this that he obtained a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Zambia with distinction.”

“It was because of his exceptional levels of integrity and honour that he was elected as the Law Association of Zambia President in April 1996. He went on to serve four (4) terms consecutively up to April 2000. This was an unprecedented achievement,” he said.

He said, “Hon. George Kunda SC was very instrumental in setting up the Law Association of Zambia secretariat and indeed changing the way the Association operated with regard to make it a solely independent institution.”

“The current happenings at the Law Association of Zambia makes sad reading. I say so because from time immemorial, Law association of Zambia (LAZ) and the Church has always been our Legal and Moral Compass respectively,” he said.

“LAZ, together with the Church have over the years been the Candle which our Country has used to get out of the dark rooms. You will agree with me that my father fought tireless battles and sacrificed a lot to earn LAZ the respect and integrity it now enjoys. This is why I would like to urge the Association to uphold its independence.”