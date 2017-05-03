Muchinga Member of Parliament Howard Kunda has implored the Linda Kasonde led Law Association of Zambia leadership to be responsible as they give legal guidance on national issues.
Mr Kunda whose late father George Kunda, S.C served as LAZ President said the Association should never be seen to be partisan nor biased but stand firm on upholding and advising the nation on issues of the law.
He said LAZ must exhibit good leadership especially as regards resolving its internal issues; whilst upholding integrity and honour.
“The current happenings at the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) cannot go without a comment. Being born and raised by parents who are Lawyers was both a challenge and a blessing. A Challenge in the sense that there was no room for nonsense in the house. It was a blessing because I was taught the importance of Integrity and honor at a tender age,” he said.
He added, “My Late father, Hon. George Kunda S.C was a man who lived his life from inception with Integrity and honour. It was because of this that he obtained a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Zambia with distinction.”
“It was because of his exceptional levels of integrity and honour that he was elected as the Law Association of Zambia President in April 1996. He went on to serve four (4) terms consecutively up to April 2000. This was an unprecedented achievement,” he said.
He said, “Hon. George Kunda SC was very instrumental in setting up the Law Association of Zambia secretariat and indeed changing the way the Association operated with regard to make it a solely independent institution.”
“The current happenings at the Law Association of Zambia makes sad reading. I say so because from time immemorial, Law association of Zambia (LAZ) and the Church has always been our Legal and Moral Compass respectively,” he said.
“LAZ, together with the Church have over the years been the Candle which our Country has used to get out of the dark rooms. You will agree with me that my father fought tireless battles and sacrificed a lot to earn LAZ the respect and integrity it now enjoys. This is why I would like to urge the Association to uphold its independence.”
Ignore Howard.
He hardly has a grade 12 certificate , from what I have been told.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
I can hardly get what he is trying to say. His father did what? And what does PF want to do to what his father allegedly helped create? On which side was LAZ when zambians fought Kaunda, Chiluba etc? Ba Howard sometimes it’s better to shutup!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Iwewine:
Why don’t you just keep quiet on issues that you don’t know well. Only someone with top brains of a millipede would NOT know who George Kunda is or was? First of all, why don’t you just read the archives if you want to know more about Honourable George Kunda? The problem with you Zambians is that you have a poor reading culture and can’t even do basic research on simple things like this one before you start blogging sens.elessly!! Secondly, you asked “On which side was LAZ when Zambians fought Kaunda, Chiluba etc?” This is where you have exposed your ignorance. In simple terms LAZ was set up to help with interpretation AND understanding of the law NOT to fight political battles. That is why Howard Kunda is saying LAZ should remain firm despite the persecution by Lungu…
Everything is failing under pf. .please pf dogs name me one institution in Zambia that is performing well apart from the beer industry