Media should remain professional, objective-UPND

Secretary General Stephen Katuka
Secretary General Stephen Katuka
The opposition UPND has encouraged the media in Zambia to remain professional and objective in its role of providing checks and balances to the government.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka is urging media houses in the Country who joined the rest of the World in commemorating World Press Freedom Day today , to continue being truthful in their reporting.

Mr. Katuka says UPND believes that without a media with integrity, no true democracy and development can be achieved.

He tells Q News that the UPND has since commended the privately owned media in the country for upholding integrity and credibility.

Mr. Katuka has encouraged such media houses to continue giving equal access to all political parties in the Country.

And Mr. Katuka says the inability by government to enact a law that guarantees access to information in Zambia is due to the failure to appreciate that they are in office to serve the people.

