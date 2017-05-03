Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says President Lungu attaches great importance of Journalists in national development.

Mr. Lubinda says this is because President Lungu and his administration recognizes the role of the media plays as a fourth estate in national development.

Mr. Lubinda however, implored journalists not to ‘celebrate’ the failure of the 2016 referendum.

And Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairman Essau Chulu recently announced that the 2016 referendum on a new Bill of Rights and Article 79 failed because it did not meet the threshold.

Justice Chulu said out of 3, 345, 471 of those who voted, 1, 853, 559 voted Yes while 753, 549 voted No.

ZANIS reports that the minister said this during celebrations marking the World Press freedom Day which falls on May 3.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day theme is dubbed, “critical minds for critical times: media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies”.

The event was attended by public and private media personal who earlier joined hands to hold a match past from Lusaka Main Post Office through to Cairo road to Government Complex where speeches were given.

.

And World Press Freedom Day 2017 Organizing Committee Chairperson Enock Ngoma charged that media freedom in Zambia still remains a challenge.

Mr. Ngoma in a speech read on his behalf by veteran journalist Pelekelo Liswaniso, appealed to government to consider reducing the high taxation on acquisition of printing materials and broadcasting equipment.

On the other hand, Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) in Zambia Executive Director Fr. Leonard Chiti cautioned journalists against being ‘used’ by selfish people especially politicians.

Fr. Chiti said doing so derails the etiquettes of journalism profession among the media personal.

Council of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Rev Suzanne Matale, Independent Broadcasting Authority Director General (DG) Josephine Mapoma, and United Nations Development Programme Country Director Martim Maya also spoke during the event.

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 to be World Press Freedom Day in order to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press.

Every year on May 3, journalists celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and show cause of their existence in accordance with Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights which they must be defended.

Journalists also pay tribute to journalists who have lost lives in the line of duty, and remind governments of its duty to respect and uphold the people’s rights to freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda says government is committed to tabling the Access to Information Bill which the media fraternity have been longing for years now.

The Minister condemned the harassment of pressmen and women and called on stakeholders in the country to support the journalists in the execution of their duty noting that they work under difficult atmosphere/s.

He called on the journalists in the country to foster responsible professionalism to effectively contribute to national developmen